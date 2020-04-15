‘Take heed’: Kingston mayor calls on Jamaicans to adhere to safety measures

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams is calling on Jamaicans to adhere to the safety measures implemented by the government to minimise the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including proper hygiene and social distancing.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness recommends that persons stay at least three feet apart when they are out in public, especially when among persons who are coughing, sneezing or presenting flu-like symptoms. The ministry advised that gathering in a public space should not exceed 10 persons at a time.

Williams’ call was made in response to the concern raised by Councillor Eugene Kelly during Tuesday’s general meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) that Jamaicans are not adhering to social distancing.

“Many of us would have seen the crowds at the post offices, tax offices and health centres last week. The staff at the tax office and health centres cannot control the crowd,” Councillor Kelly said.

In response, Williams said he would communicate with the commissioner of police, noting that he is aware that some persons are not practising measures such as social distancing, especially when they are conducting business.

The mayor further encouraged Jamaicans to take personal responsibility in minimising the spread of COVID-19. Williams said that persons may have a false sense of safety and security, especially when they are in their communities. “In a lot of communities, because there are no clear cases or any hint of any cases, persons make the assumption that everybody around them is okay, but that is not a proper assumption to make,” he said.