Tallawahs defeat Tridents to record first CPL win

Jamaica Tallawahs won their first match of the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 cricket season on Sunday when they defeated the Barbados Tridents by four wickets at Sabina Park.

Tallawahs struggling at the bottom of the points standing after losing their first four matches, had good all-round performance, with the bowlers restricting their opponents to 140 for nine from their 20 overs and the batsmen responding with 145 for six from 18.3 overs.

The Tallawahs move to two points with the win and remain at the bottom of the six-team standing, while keeping themselves in the hunt for a place in the next phase of the competition.

In their response, the Tallawahs got off to a rollicking start with openers Christopher Gayle and Glenn Phillips putting on 48 runs from 31 balls but with the fall of Phillips, they lost wickets regularly to be 68 for four at the end of the ninth over.

Captain Chadwick Walton, however, kept his nerve to bat through most of the innings and provided the impetus for the Tallawahs win, as he scored 51 off 42 balls with one four and five sixes.

Walton was involved in three key partnerships as he put on 18 off 18 balls with George Worker for the third wicket, 45 off 27 balls with Javelle Glen for the fifth wicket and paired with Derval Green for an unbroken 29-run partnership off 30 balls for the seventh wicket.

Earlier when Tridents batted, the batsmen struggled against the spin attack which the Tallawahs opened with, as they found it hard to get the ball out off the circle, offering simple catches in their effort to put up quick runs.

Ashley Nurse and Jean-Paul Duminy provide a middle-order assault that enabled the Tridents to get to a respectable total as they put on 49 off 27 balls for the sixth wicket. Nurse top-scored with 37 off 18 balls with four fours and three sixes, while Duminy made 31 off 35 balls with three fours.

Check out the gallery below and recap video for highlight’s from Sunday’s match (Sept. 15)















Tallawahs will have back-to-back matches on Wednesday and Thursday against the Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots respectively. Both will be played at Sabina Park.