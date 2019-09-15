Tallawahs hunt first win against Tridents at Sabina

Jamaica Tallawahs will seek to turn around their wretched Caribbean Premier League season around on Sunday when they tackle Barbados Trident at Sabina Park at 12:00 pm.

The Tallawahs are rooted at the bottom of the six-team points standing as they have lost all four matches and will need to win to remain in contention of a place in the next phase of the tournament.

They started their home assignments disastrously losing on back-to-back nights to the St Lucia Zouks and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday and Friday respectively.

For a victory, Tallawahs bowlers will have to start performing to support the batting, as they have failed in all their matches so far. The batting has put up challenging totals, which have been let down by poor bowling and fielding.

Against the Tridents, Tallawahs face an opponent closer to the foot of the standing although they have only played two matches. Tridents are on two points and are third from bottom.