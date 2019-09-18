Tallawahs hunt second T20 win v Warriors tonight

Tallawahs hunt second T20 win v Warriors tonightWednesday, September 18, 2019
|
Jamaica Tallawahs will continue to push for a place in the next phase of the Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 cricket competition when they tackle the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sabina Park, on Wednesday (Sept 18).
The game starts at 7:00 pm.
Warriors lead the competition with the maximum eight points from their four matches. The Tallawahs are on two points from five matches.
Tallawahs will be looking to win their second straight match, after they defeated Barbados Tridents on Sunday, at Sabina Park. Prior to Sunday, Tallawahs lost to St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts, Nevis Patriots, and twice to the Trinbago Knight Riders.
Warriors, on the other hand, have defeated Zouks, Tridents and the Patriots twice. Tallawahs will jump into the fourth position in the points standing with a victory, as they would move ahead of the Zouks and Patriots.
A win for the Warriors would strengthen their position at the top, and separate them from the Knight Riders, who are also on eight points but have played one match more.
