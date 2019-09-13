Tallawahs look to avenge loss against Knight Riders

Jamaica Tallawahs have won the toss and elected to field in the Hero Caribbean Premier League cricket match against Trinbago Knight Riders at Sabina Park Friday night.

The Jamaica Tallawahs are looking to avenge the first-match loss to the Trinbago Knight Riders and break the three-match losing streak that they started the competition with. They are at the bottom points standing without a point.

Knight Riders, on the other hand, will be out to strengthen their position at the other end of the standing as they are in second position behind the Guyana Amazon Warriors on net run rate. A victory against the Tallawahs will carry Knight Riders to the top of the standing on eight points.

The Tallawahs will be without inspirational player Andre Russell, who was hit in the head in their loss against St Lucia Zouks at the same venue Thursday night. Russell was taken to hospital and was given the all-clear signal, but will be given additional days to recover.