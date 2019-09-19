Tallawahs lose big to Warriors in CPL T20

Jamaica Tallawahs capitulated under the pressure of a huge total to lose their Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 81 runs at Sabina Park Wednesday night.

Electing to bat, the Tallawahs allowed the Warriors to get away to 218 for six from their allotment of 20 overs and fell for 137 Â in 17.3 overs. It was the fifth loss for the Tallawahs in their sixth match.

Warriors have strengthened their position at the top of the six-team points standing as they move to 10 points to separate themselves from the Trinbago Knight Riders, who are on eight points. The Tallawahs remain rooted to the foot of the table with two points.

The Tallawahs failed to build any consistent partnership, with Andre Russell and opener Glenn Phillips giving them hope with a fifth-wicket stand of 60 off 28 balls.

Russell was severe on the bowlers as he made 40 from 19 balls that included three fours and three sixes, with Phillips being the mainstay of the innings scoring 40 off 32 balls.

Chadwick Walton and Phillips paired for the next best partnership of 22 runs off 14 balls in a second-wicket stand.















Earlier, when the Warriors batted captain Shoaib Malik anchored the innings with 67 not out off 37 balls, opener Brandon King made 59 off 37 balls, with four fours and six sixes. Shimron Hetmyer contributed 44 off 25 balls that included six fours and two sixes.