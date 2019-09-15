Tallawahs need 141 to win against Tridents

Jamaica Tallawahs opted for mainly spin bowling in their Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 cricket match on Sunday against the Barbados Trident at Sabina Park and it paid dividend as they restricted their opponents to 140 for nine in the allotted overs.

The total was the lowest the Tallawahs allowed an opponent this season as their bowlers had struggled in their first four matches, which they all lost although having challenging totals.

Before, the lowest total the Tallawahs conceded was when they gave up 171 for five against the St Lucia Zouks Thursday night also at Sabina Park as the Zouks chased 170 off 16.4 overs.

Opening with spinners, Tridents’ batsmen struggled to get the ball out of the circle, finding it hard to generate their own pace off the bowlers. In their effort to pierce the outfield, they offered simple catching chances, which the Tallawahs fielders collected.

The Tridents’ innings was propped in the middle by Ashley Nurse, who slammed 37 off 18 balls that included four fours and three sixes and shared in a sixth-wicket partnership with Jean-Paul Duminy that yielded 49 runs off 27 balls.

Nurse top scored with Duminy, who was the mainstay of the innings, being the next best Tridents batsman as he scored 31 off 35 balls that included three fours.

For the Tallawahs, Zahir Khan got three wickets in four overs while conceding 20 runs. Ramaal Lewis and George Worker each picked up two wickets.

Check out the gallery below for more highlights from the match.