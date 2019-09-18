Tallawahs need 219 for victory against Warriors

Jamaica Tallawahs will chase 218 to win their Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 cricket contest against the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Sabina Park on Wednesday night (Sept 18).

Winning the toss and electing to field, the Tallawahs allowed the Warriors to maintain a consistent run rate of approximately 10 runs per over throughout the first 10 overs. Although bowling a variety of good balls, they also gave the visitors long hops and full tosses, which were dispatched over the boundary.

Warriors were also assisted by drop catches as the Tallawahs fielders failed to hold on to a number of simple chances, which the batsmen capitalised on as Warriors amassed a total of 218 for six in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Brandon King, a Jamaican, was fairly severe on the bowlers as he dispatched to various section of the ground six sixes and four fours in his knock of 59 off 37 balls. King was assisted by Shimron Hetmyer, who took a likening to the bowling of the Tallawahs to make 44 off 25 balls that included six fours and two sixes.

While King and Hetmyer provided the fireworks early, Shoaib Malik was the anchor of the innings until the latter overs when he opened up to score 67 not out off 37 balls with six fours and three sixes. Malik got his half-century somewhat fortuitously with a mistimed drive that flew off the outside edge to long off for four.

Jade Dernbach and Andre Russell picked up two wickets. Russell was returning to the Tallawahs lineup after he was hit and had to be taken off the field while batting against the St Lucia Zouks on Thursday.