Tallawahs to chase 268 in search of first CPL win

Jamaica Tallawahs will chase 268 runs against the Trinbago Knight Riders to win their first match in the Caribbean Premier League cricket match at Sabina Park Friday night.

Winning the toss and electing to field Tallawahs allowed their opponents to make a formidable total by dropping chances while indulging in poor fielding and bowling. Knight Riders took advantage to make 267 for two off 20 overs.

This was especially evident in the 10th over when Lendl Simmons was dropped twice off the bowling of Ramaal Lewis. Simmons exploited his fortunes as he was also put down earlier and caught off a no-ball to help spearhead the Knight Ridersâ€™ batting and make 96 off 42 balls with eight fours and five sixes.

With the Tallawahs unable to dislodge him, Simmons gifted them in his wicket, going for a third run off a no-ball by Oshane Thomas. Simmons had swung the ball to the covers, which was caught and then thrown back to Thomas who effected the runout.













While Simmons gave the Tallawahs chances, Colin Munro batted in a circumspect manner to top score with 96 not out off 50 balls. He made six fours and eight sixes and shared in a second-wicket partnership of 124 off 56 balls.The Tallawahs are seeking their first win in the competition after four matches, while Knight Riders are going for their fourth win from four matches.