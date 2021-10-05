Tanya Stephens continues to lash out against rape culture

Ever since a shocking revelation back in 2016 in which she gave details of unwanted sexual advances from a well known music industry player, veteran reggae singer Tanya Stephens has been using her platform to put rape culture on blast.

Following a `he-said/she-said’ episode via social media over the weekend involving reggae singer Richie Stephens and former soldier in the Singapore Armed Forces Elaine Lim, the It’s A Pity singer is showing she remains steadfast in her message that ‘rapists fi get bullet’.

Referencing the Richie Stephens versus Lim saga, Tanya Stephens pointed out how degrading Jamaica’s rape culture can be for alleged victims. Highlighting the attacks she faced recently for re-hashing her rape story without naming her rapist, Stephens shared that Lim, despite calling a name, was still attacked by the wider society. The latter, for her, is unacceptable.

“General Ling called a name. They attacked her. I didn’t call a name…guess what? They still attacked me. That is rape culture. F**k everyone of you. Rapists fi get bullet,” her post read.

The post was accompanied by a lengthy caption in which Stephens berates what she seems to believe is the country’s growing tolerance of rape culture.

“To every victim of rape… YOU KNOW WHAT HAPPENED, and so does your rapist. The system was set up by rapists to accommodate rapists. To break your spirit and silence you. Society is complicit because it is comprised of rapists, families and friends of rapists, and rape victims in denial/suffering from a form of Stockholm Syndrome,” a part of her caption read. “The people who speak in the loudest voices in defense of alleged predators either don’t know them or condone their misdeeds.”

She went on to state that before persons in the wider society launch an attack on alleged rape victims because of what they think they know about the accused person, they should be aware how impossible it is to know someone 100 per cent.

“Before you say ‘This is a good person…’ pretend you are in the airport standing beside somebody else’s bag. Sure, you see them with that bag all the time, but did you watch them pack it,” she questioned. “Are you next to them all day 365 days of the year? Custom officer asks…’what’s in that bag?’ Do you swear on your life that bag is harmless? You don’t f**king know, do you?”

She ended the post by urging doubters to ‘say less’ when it comes onto sensitive topics such as rape.But taking a stand against rapists is not all the singer has been using her platform for. Revealing some messages being sent by alleged rape victims, Stephens shared she also wants to use her social media space to uplift and heal.

“Dont try to fix me. Fix rape culture. Everytime I thought about my rapist head back lick out, I thought about his mother who would be in pain. His sister who had ONLY been nice to me. A years me compartmentalize. Sporadic therapy grabbed when I could find time outside of Jamaica because I don’t trust ANYONE here,” she shared indicating that both putting an end to rape culture and healing are of equal importance to her.