Task force commits to tackle trafficking in persons

The National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) is reinforcing its commitment to tackle the issue of trafficking in persons.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) 'Think Tank' yesterday, manager of the Trafficking in Persons secretariat, Ministry of National Security Chenee Russell Robinson said that the NATFATIP is consistently working on the three Ps – 'Prevention, Protection and Prosecution' – to reduce incidents of trafficking in persons locally.

“Under prosecution, to date, we have rescued over 100 victims since 2010 and convicted eight traffickers within the courts, and we have won an appealed conviction. We have trained judges in terms of trafficking in persons laws and procedures. The Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Suppression and Punishment) law was enacted in Jamaica and has since been amended three times – 2013, 2018 and 2021,” she said.

The NATFATIP was established in June 2005 as a multi-agency approach to enhance national capacity and to develop and implement Jamaica's legislative, institutional and operational response for combatting trafficking in persons.

Russell Robinson also told JIS News that the NATFATIP's work is centred around protecting victims of trafficking.

“We have a trafficking in persons Government-operated centre for victims of trafficking. We have also focused on reintegration assistance, education expenses, job opportunities, training, immigration assistance and other extra-curricular skills. We also offer psychosocial counselling, which is offered by the Victim Services Division as well as the Child Protection and Family Services Agency, that are all entities of the NAFTATIP,” she explained.

The preventative aspect of the Trafficking in Persons secretariat's work focuses on public education efforts that include multimedia campaigns and initiatives such as Anti-Trafficking in Persons clubs within secondary schools across the island.

The ministry will be hosting a week of activities under the global theme, 'Victims' Voices Lead the Way', to commemorate the World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2021, which is globally recognised on July 30, starting on Sunday, July 25 with a church service.

There will also be sensitisation sessions, radio and television interviews, concluding with a virtual town hall on July 30 to commemorate the day itself.

The virtual town hall will be streamed on the social media platforms ( Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube) of the Ministry of National Security ( @mnsgovjm), from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.