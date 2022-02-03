Tax sugary food and drinks — experts

The Jamaican Economy Panel (JEP) is making a public call for the Government to consider implementing a tax on sugary food and drinks following its eighth round of discussions focused on the high rate of obesity in Jamaica.

JEP is part of a partnership between the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office (UNRCO) and the Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies, Mona, that brings together a select group of economic and public sector experts to address monthly socio-economic questions. These questions help to highlight relevant economic issues and the collective expertise of the panellists.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 39 per cent of adults are overweight (with a body mass ndex, or BMI, above 25), and 13 per cent are obese (BMI above 30).

Ian Stein, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/WHO representative in Jamaica, highlighted that “Jamaica has seen an increase in the levels of obesity not only among adults — where females are more affected — but there has also been a worrying increase in the levels of childhood and adolescent obesity. The plentiful availability of low-cost, high-fat, high-sugar, high-salt, energy-dense and micronutrient-poor foods exacerbates the risk of obesity and increases the chance of developing non-communicable diseases.”

With that said, a majority of the JEP cohort agreed that a policy that levies taxes on highly caloric foods should be explored in Jamaica. They also added that it would be optimal to earmark the receipts from such a tax to provide further support to the health-care sector, which has suffered a lot from the coronavirus pandemic.

JEP noted that the experience from Mexico, which introduced a tax on sugary drinks in 2014, has been studied extensively and indicated that in response, consumption moved away from sugary drinks towards alternatives with less sugar.

“Taxation can address public policy challenges when a particular practice should be discouraged. However, such a tax would likely be quite regressive. Because the poorest quintile spends a more significant portion of its budget [more than the wealthiest quintile] on the kinds of foods or drinks that this policy would aim to discourage, such a tax would have undesirable side effects,” Dr Nadine McCloud, head of the Economics Department at The University of the West Indies, Mona, and co-founder of the JEP, said.

“While this is not a reason to reject it, one should consider such effects in the implementation process. A combination of taxes on poor dietary foods and subsidies to reduce prices and render producers more efficient in increasing the supply of the more healthful foods can engender more social benefits,” she continued.

In that vein, the panellists believe that obesity-inducing diets result from foods that are largely available and accessible. Internationally, there are well-documented examples of food deserts, where it is hard to access healthy options.

Beyond fiscal policy, JEP outlined that there are other instruments which the Government can use to address the obesity question. They include improving the agricultural sector, which has to be supported to fully provide the type of food Jamaicans need to make healthy choices. The panel stressed that addressing this food environment challenge is one way to induce people to make healthier choices.

Another option returns to the critical role played by the educational sector: if children are exposed to healthier diets, research has shown that there are long-term positive impacts. The evidence suggests using the Government's influence over school diets to improve what is on offer can be a key instrument.

The JEP panellists collectively agreed that the challenge of obesity deserves to be the subject of public policy, and the single-highest priority area for intervention is in education.

Responding to the survey results, Dr Garry Conille, United Nations resident coordinator, shared that “as a medical doctor, I can only endorse these results. The most important way in which behaviour can be changed is through education. This cannot be done in the short term, but it requires a long-term approach that includes both information and providing young people with quality foods that can help them make the right choices. Linking the education system with the food production system in the country will also provide for potential spillover effects for the overall economy as well.”