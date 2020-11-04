Taxi operator arrested for kidnapping man in Westmoreland

A twenty-six-year-old taxi operator has been charged after he allegedly kidnapped a man from his home in Bluefields, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday (November 1), the complainant was at home when he was signaled by someone from the outside.

The taxi operator and another man allegedly grabbed the complainant, punched him in the face causing several injuries, forced him in a car and drove off in the direction of Chantilly Gardens in the parish.

A report was made and an investigation launched.

The driver, Andre Walker, otherwise called ‘Taxi’, a cabbie of Water Wheel district, Bluefields, Westmoreland, was arrested and charged on Monday. He is charged with kidnapping and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

His court date is being finalised.