Taxi operator robbed, shot in face

Taxi operator robbed, shot in faceTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
A taxi operator of the El Shaddai taxi service was shot in the face on Addington Drive in St Andrew yesterday afternoon.
It was reported that about 3:40 pm the taxi operator was sitting in his motor car when he was approached by a man, who shot him after allegedly robbing him.
The gunman, sources in the area say, made his escape on foot on Roehampton Drive, while the taxi operator was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment up to last night.
– Brittny Hutchinson
