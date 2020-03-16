Some taxi operators withdrawing service from Mocho over COVID-19 scare

Some taxi operators have reportedly pulled their service from Mocho, Clarendon in the wake of news that the coronavirus has been detected in the community.

The taxi operators run the May Pen to Mocho route. The withdrawal of service is said to be placing a strain on the movement of residents.

The patient is the father of the woman who is Jamaicaâ€™s first recorded case of the coronavirus COVID-19. The man is now in quarantine receiving treatment.

According to a source who spoke with BUZZ, the father operates a shop in the community of Goshen, where he lives. Many who had occasion to interact with him, both in the shop and generally, are said to be in panic mode.

The health ministry is conducting investigations in the community to identify persons who may have interacted with the man.