Some taxi operators withdrawing service from Mocho over COVID-19 scare

Some taxi operators withdrawing service from Mocho over COVID-19 scareMonday, March 16, 2020
|
Some taxi operators have reportedly pulled their service from Mocho, Clarendon in the wake of news that the coronavirus has been detected in the community.
The taxi operators run the May Pen to Mocho route. The withdrawal of service is said to be placing a strain on the movement of residents.
The patient is the father of the woman who is Jamaicaâ€™s first recorded case of the coronavirus COVID-19. The man is now in quarantine receiving treatment.
According to a source who spoke with BUZZ, the father operates a shop in the community of Goshen, where he lives. Many who had occasion to interact with him, both in the shop and generally, are said to be in panic mode.
The health ministry is conducting investigations in the community to identify persons who may have interacted with the man.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy