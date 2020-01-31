Teacher slapped by irate parent at primary school in MoBay

A teacher at the Dumfries Primary School in Montego Bay was on Thursday (Jan 30) assaulted by a parent on the school compound.

According to information reaching BUZZ, the teacher was instructing her class when she was approached by the parents of one of her students.

Reports are that the parents of the student were upset that the teacher had not graded their child’s work and an argument escalated.

The male parent is alleged to have slapped the teacher, who tumbled to the ground.

BUZZ reached out the Jamaica Teachers’ Association President, Owen Speid, who not only condemned the incident but shared that it was his understanding that the parent involved in the incident had been taken into police custody.