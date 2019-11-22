Teacher threatens violence against student in classroom

Teacher threatens violence against student in classroomFriday, November 22, 2019
A teacher from the Pembroke Hall High School in Kingston found herself in hot water this morning after a video of her threatening to kill a student went viral on social media.
The video, all of two minutes 24 seconds long, documents the argument between the teacher and student in the classroom. It escalated after the student accused the teacher of insulting his mother.
The teacher, insisting that she did not insult the student’s mother went on. “Mi wi kill yuh inna dis, yuh nuh know who mi is, my head nuh nice. Yuh nuh have no sense nuh come in ya because mi nuh play wid pickney,” the teacher shouted.
“Hey bredda wi mash up yuh face inna dis,” she said, raising what appeared to be a duster. Mi nuh who ya play wid idiot bwoy, as a matter of fact, come outta mi class before mi murder yuh inna dis…, weh yuh feel like?”
Another student was heard in the background encouraging the student involved in the quarrel to leave, warning him that “Issa threat dat.”
“Of course,” the teacher responded, while jeering the student to go and report it to the police.
Meanwhile, president of the Jamaica Teachers Association, (JTA) Owen Speid is calling the teacher’s behaviour inexcusable. “When I saw this video I was thinking to myself if is what a play,” he told BUZZ.
“We encourage professional behaviour from all teachers, we do not condone this kind of behaviour, we will never ever condone unprofessional act,” he continued.
Speid said that although he understands the frustration that teachers sometimes experience in the classroom, this is not the appropriate way to handle it. “I realized from what I’m seeing something came to a boil out of previous circumstances, but nothing can excuse behaviour. Teachers are frustrated across the board, but what we have is a serious problem concerning anger management in this country,” he said.
Reports from the school is that it has launched an investigation into the matter.
