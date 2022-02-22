Teachers sign wage agreement; police due today

THE Government on Monday made a major step towards settling the year-long dispute with thousands of its employees over salary adjustments.

After signing a new wage pact with the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA), Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke went to the weekly Cabinet meeting, and while there learnt that the Jamaica Police Federation had also agreed to sign off on the interim salary agreement.

The ministry hurriedly organised another signing for this morning at nine o'clock when the federation, chaired by Corporal Rohan James and which represents rank and file police, will ink the agreement.

On Monday the Winston Smith-chaired JTA, which represents more than 20,000 teachers in primary and secondary educational institutions, signed the agreement which offers incentives including a $40,000 one-time payment and a commitment to full retroactive payment on the four per cent increase, which the Government had offered, pending plans to introduce a long-delayed compensation reform package for the entire public sector, beginning in April.

The agreement includes a new three-year labour contract covering more than 100,000 public servants — which was delayed due to the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the workers — as well as the implementation of the compensation reforms which should start in April.

Speaking at Monday's signing with the teachers, Clarke confirmed that the interim agreement will be implemented in March.

“All that is outstanding related to this agreement, all the payments will be made in March of 2022 to all teachers,” Dr Clarke assured the JTA team which comprised President Winston Smith, General Secretary Dr Mark Nicely, and President-elect Lasonja Harrison, principal of St Faith's Primary School in St Catherine.

The minister also reassured the teachers that the Government was still committed to introducing the long-awaited compensation reform at the beginning of April.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reach an accommodation with the JTA, with the understanding that we are in a pandemic, still emerging from it, and we plan —in the next fiscal year — to begin the implementation of the restructuring of public sector compensation,” he noted.

The next fiscal year begins on April 1.

“Jamaica is one of a few countries, certainly in this region, that has offered increases [in salaries] for 2020 and 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, and there are many countries in our region here — and this would have been in the press — where they had difficulty even paying current bills, let alone offering increases. So, we have to be thankful for that as well,” he said.

He noted that some countries have benefited from a great degree of social cohesion and social solidarity, and will emerge from the pandemic stronger.

“I am grateful that Jamaica is one such country where social cohesion and social solidarity across the country are such that we can come around a table and arrive at common ground,” he added.

Smith responded that the teachers have always, and will always “put the interest of the country to the forefront of all we do”.

However, he said notwithstanding that, the teachers are human beings who must exist within the economic framework within which the country operates.

“And therefore, minister, we are expecting that as we move beyond this point that our deliberations, our discussions and, of course, compensation will be more aligned with what the fiscal realities of the country are as it relates to our salary and compensation, as it relates to inflation rates and, of course, the opportunity of sustainability within the profession,” he said.

Smith also pointed out that “had it not been for the approval of the [JTA] delegates we would not be having this signing here today”.