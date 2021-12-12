Team members rejuvenate at Sandals MoBay

As Sandals resorts across the region continue efforts to care for the physical and mental welfare of their team members, the staff at Sandals Montego Bay were treated to a special day of pampering dubbed Rejuvenate last Tuesday.

'Rejuvenate' was staged in conjunction with EGAS Spa and saw team members receiving hair grooming, eye shaping, manicures, makeup treatment as well as feet, hand, neck and full body massage.

According to Sandals Montego Bay Learning and Development Manager Sigourney Hastings-Cox, with the advent of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sandals MoBay team members has, as the rest of the society, been facing varying degrees of stress levels and as such the resort continued to find innovative ways to ease their tension.

“It is very much the Sandals way of trying to make things as comfortable as possible to our valuable team members during this pandemic,” said Hastings-Cox. “This is our second spa day and is an effort we plan to continue into the foreseeable future.”

The learning and development manager noted that “our team members deserve it. Every day they extend themselves to the guests and so to take the time and say we're putting someone here for seven hours to cater to you, once you have the opportunity just take it, even if it's for 10 minutes, come and relax…it's giving them the chance to clear their minds…we want to take care of them and that will intern allow them to do better at their jobs.

“The response was very positive and a high number of team members came out and enjoyed the treatments while allowing for protocols to be maintained,” added the Sandals manager.

General manager of Sandals Montego Bay Carl Beviere said that the series of health clinics were part of the hotel's continuing drive to assist team members during this very difficult period.

“Apart from helping with care packages, staging welcome breakfasts, awards and life skills seminars, managers here have an open-door policy, where team members are encouraged to share whatever concerns they may have,” said Beviere.

He also pointed to Sandals Montego Bay staging a series of seminars which were aimed at gearing our cadre of managers to meet the rigours of the COVID-19 era workplace, focusing on not just the technical competence of its managers, but their physical and mental fortitude as well.

Managing director of EGAS Spa and Ambulance Service Andrew Mullings said his organisation was pleased to be a part of the effort in tending to the wellbeing of the Sandals team members. “We have always been closely associated with Sandals through our ambulance services and see the spa day as an extension of our partnerships,” Mullings added.

Baggio Campbell, restaurant supervisor at Sandals Montego Bay, while getting his manicure, observed: “This is an awesome gesture by management . It has been a while that I haven't been pampered, so trust me I'm enjoying this. Because of work you don't get as much time to do things like this, so seeing it now, I enjoy taking advantage of it”.