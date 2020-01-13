Tears for our women: Social media bemoans toxic masculinity amid tragic weekend deaths

A toxic entitlement complex, perpetuated

across all facets of society, is choking the life out of our small gem of a

paradise as, more often than not, Jamaican women are the only losers.

Being a woman is an extreme sportâ€” local f** (@Alexisjay_) January 13, 2020

They are literally blaming women for being killed by men me neva see this yetâ€” local f** (@Alexisjay_) January 13, 2020

Itâ€™s a highly divisive topic, especially within the sphere of social media, as the country reacted to the deaths of Suzanne Easy and Nevia Sinclair â€“ robbed of their lives in the most barbaric manner by cruel, jealous lovers.

Men, we are not so far removed to call out our peers as abusers.

â€œWhy am I blockedâ€ â€” GeovanÃ© (@geovanesnr) pic.twitter.com/DueVEFxqsmJanuary 13, 2020

Men: â€œIf youâ€™re being abused, just leave!!â€ â€” Queen.â (@xodacibaby) *Woman is stabbed to death for trying to leave abusive relationship*Men: â€œSo why she never just leave????â€ pic.twitter.com/iMVNnz0hwrJanuary 13, 2020

There is a disconnect between the two genders, where women are subservient objects to own and finance, and the â€˜all-powerfulâ€™ man should and always stay in control, even if it kills them both.

I wonâ€™t lie Jamaica, Iâ€™m gutted by the death and how frequent it appears to depress me. And judging from these comments, Iâ€™m not the only one.

Women hereâ€™s another one. â€” Chelsea Buggam (@chelseabuggam) pic.twitter.com/zIj10e04eZJanuary 13, 2020

We need to do better as a country. We need to do better, MEN.

It cannot possibly be that as soon as your insecurities bubble to the surface, your automatic response is to take the life of someone you once claimed to love so deeply.

I honestly cannot comprehendâ€¦Ÿ˜” â€” Coswayne N. Samms (@thebookofsamms) #RIP#ProtectOurWomen#SaveYourself pic.twitter.com/mYBtB5cIHIJanuary 13, 2020

As adults, weâ€™re all navigating this thing called life; no one has all the answers, which is why we seek partners as human beings. Â At the end of the day, women must be afforded the same freedoms as their male counterparts to change, aspire to new goals and move on â€“ without the fear of being hounded, stalked, threatened or worse, killed.

How selfish of you, to think your feelings, stoked by murderous rage, matter more than that the life of anyone?!

How dare you?

Iâ€™ve also had enough of the argument that â€˜If it was really bad, she would leaveâ€™, Nevia did and she was still robbed of her promise. Her potential. Her life snuffed as a punishment for seeing the signs and deciding she deserves better.

Man kill the woman and unnu fix unnu mouth and unnu fingers fi blame di woman.â€” Jean-Pierre K. (@JKavJA) Unnu nuh see weh wrong wid dat?January 13, 2020

"Reports say Sinclair had moved out of her boyfriend's home and returned to live with her parents because of an alleged abusive relationship."â€” Jodi-Ann Quarrie (Yoo Need More Jodi) (@yooneedmorejodi) YOU CAN MOVE OUT, MOVE ON, AND STILL BE KILLED! https://t.co/6QD8gcRu69January 13, 2020

As a man, and an ally to our women, #MenAreTrash. Living in a society that dismisses this notion, instead, choosing to blame the victims into shame and silence, makes me sick to my core.

Nothing any woman does warrants these heights of savagery.

Men are trash. â€” Donâ€™t Bother; Iâ€™m Blocked (@FeistyNita) pic.twitter.com/aFXwXw5BFQJanuary 13, 2020

Committing suicide after the fact doesnâ€™t make you (any) less wicked, either.

Maybe one day, when the warm Caribbean sun shines, we will understand the value of our people.

Women aren't safe at home with their spouses who claimed to love them. They are abused and killed.â€” Jodi-Ann Quarrie (Yoo Need More Jodi) (@yooneedmorejodi) Women aren't safe on the streets walking. They are harassed. Women aren't safe at work, working. They experience sexual harassment backed by threats of being fired. pic.twitter.com/rgEP28u0zwJanuary 13, 2020

And on that fateful day, strong men, who appreciate the unquenchable fire of our women â€“ not as objects of pleasure but as our equals â€“ hand them all the due respect, protection and rights to life we all cling to.

In the meantime, to all the Nevias and Suzannes out there, please protect yourselves by whatever means necessary. You deserve to keep living, despite what any man or this society might think.

Donâ€™t give up, my powerful women, you are still incalculably treasured.

Perhaps one day soon.