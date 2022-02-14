Tears of joy, pride as Jamaican pilots his first commercial flight on American Airlines

Jamaican-born United States Navy Reserves Lieutenant Commander Diego McKnight brought tears of joy and spontaneous celebrations as he taxied down the Dallas, Texas, runway at the control of his inaugural commercial flight to Guadalajara, Mexico, on American Airlines on February 1, 2022.

“It was very emotional watching them push back his plane for take-off,” said choked-up dad Leighton McKnight, PwC territory leader, his words speaking for equally proud step-mom Dr Novelette McKnight, UWI lecturer, and mom Hope White, a nurse in the US.

Here is a pictorial highlight of the day's events: