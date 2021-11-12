Tears, pain and disbelief

The scene was all too familiar — a mother wailing as the cold, lifeless body of her son lay in the street.

Yesterday, one such mother and her daughter were inconsolable as they stood behind police yellow tape on Molynes Road, at the entrance to the Queensborough community in St Andrew, where 28-year-old Damique Mullings was shot dead about 10:45 am.

Walking in circles, the mother and daughter, their faces stained by tears, used their cellphones to spread news of the tragedy.

“Hello? Weh you deh? You sit down? You hear the shot dem a while ago? A Damique dem kill,” the distraught mother told someone on the other end of one of her calls.

In-between calls her daughter said, to no one in particular, that she'd had a sense of foreboding that death would be visiting her.

“Mi get the dream this morning, enuh! Mi get the dream! Mi dream see the two wedding two times this morning, and see it deh, wedding a death. Mi get the dream,” the daughter said, crying and holding her head with both hands.

As residents of nearby communities, police, and commuters converged on the scene, the slain man's mother told the Jamaica Observer that her son was a self-employed delivery man who took care of his three children — a five-year-old boy, and three-year-old and one-year-old girls.

“His smallest child is one year and six months old. We all live together. I have four children; he is the third one. Him always go drop him kids a school and den him woulda go start him work. He is a humble guy… Mi cyaan even think straight right yah now,” she said.

A man at the scene told the Observer that he was in his yard when he heard explosions.

“Mi deh a mi gate and mi hear shot start fire, and when mi look, mi si dem shoot him offa him bike and dem give him some more and drive gone. Mi hear 'bout six shots,” the man said.

A motorist claimed that he saw when the murder was committed.

“I was passing and I saw when the motorcycle guy pulled up at the stop sign and then the car from behind, then him banged into the back of the guy sitting on his bike and then he cut across and disappeared. I didn't get any number from the [licence] plate or anything,” the man said.

He said he was unsure of the type of motor car used by the killers but speculated it might have been a Toyota Mark X. He also said that he did not hear any gunshots as he had been driving with his windows up while listening to the radio.

Another man at the scene described Mullings as a humble young man.

“The man nuh ride pass mi and nuh hail mi, enuh. Good yout, enuh. Si the man all have him ID — is a working man, enuh. I know him as a delivery man, I don't know him as someone weh mix up inna anything bad. A three yout' the man have, enuh,” he shared in disbelief.

One woman who said she knew Mullings told the Observer that occasionally he had squabbles with other people, but they were nothing serious.

“Mi nuh know him as no bad man, but sometime him and people will catch up — like cuss and so, no fight — and mi woulda say 'Damique, remember yuh have yuh three pickney dem' and he would say 'Yeah, but mi deh yah so and dem a trouble mi' and him would calm down. If a did bad man, I wouldn't care, you wouldn't see nuh eye water even a drop out,” the woman said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Collin Millaneis, who is in charge of operations for St Andrew North Division, told the Observer that the police had no motive as yet for Mullings' murder. He noted, though, that last week gunmen in a Mark X motor car had shot dead a man in the nearby Ackee Walk community. He said that another man was also shot in that incident and is still in hospital.

“It is a situation to note that the victim here [is] from the same community, so investigation would have to be a collaborative effort between ourselves — St Andrew North — and St Andrew South in getting to the root causes of the murders,” he added.

The superintendent said some of the men are determined to commit murders, but that the police will remain as proactive as possible and work with the communities to build a strong relationship which will foster the reduction in crime.

*Names changed upon request