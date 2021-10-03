Tech heavy-hitters for Amber event October 6

Tech heavy-hitters for Amber event October 6Sunday, October 03, 2021
|
TOM Helou, director of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the Caribbean and Latin America, is among the cadre of speakers who are set to make major announcements at the Amber Group event on October 6.
The event will practically demonstrate how businesses can utilise technology as a transformative tool. The event is staged to be one of the largest-ever virtual events, with thousands of participants expected to attend from over 30 countries.
In sharing his excitement to speak for the first time in Jamaica, Helou said that he was grateful for the opportunity to support the team at Amber in its mission to establish Jamaica as an innovation hub. “At AWS we will continue to support the Amber Group to create employment, growth and innovation for Jamaica and from Jamaica to the world,” he said.
Another noteworthy topic for the event is the continuing fight against cybercrime, which costs the region an estimated US$90 billion annually. Cybersecurity expert Glenn Johnson, who has over 20 years' experience working for Fortune 500 companies in IT and cybersecurity in the United States, will lead this topic. “The Caribbean is now a cybercrime hot spot, and businesses have to be agile and ready to mitigate against potential threats. I look forward to working with Amber and with regional companies to help equip them with the tools necessary to protect their operations against this significant threat,” Johnson said.
Other speakers at the event include Minister of Education Fayval Williams; Wahl Bartmann, CEO, Fidelity Security Services, South Africa; Dalton Fowles, country manager, Mastercard, Jamaica; Imega Breeze McNab, executive director, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica; and Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO of NCB Foundation.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness will deliver the keynote message.
The Amber Group Ltd is one of the region's largest technology conglomerates, with 10 business lines. Amber will formally announce its newest business lines, Amber Aviation, Amber IoT and Amber CyberEye at the event.
