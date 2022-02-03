Technician injured while working on electricity pole

Technician injured while working on electricity poleThursday, February 03, 2022
A Jamaica Public Service (JPS) contract technician was injured Wednesday while working on a power line was still being treated in hospital last night. However, it could not be ascertained how serious his condition was.
The light and power company identified the technician as Ainsley Scott, employed to M&O Traders, one of JPS's emergency response contractors.
Scott was injured after he climbed a utility pole in the Trench Town area of downtown Kingston to respond to an issue affecting a customer.
“Details at this point are still sketchy, but JPS personnel understand that during the exercise, Scott was injured and taken to the Kingston Public Hospital. JPS is investigating the matter and will be able to supply more details as these become available,” the light and power company said in a release.
