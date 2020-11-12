Teen choked unconscious by dog owner in Trinidad

A man was charged for cruelty to a child after he allegedly choked a 14-year-old boy who shooed away his dog.

The teen and his six-year-old sister were visiting the man at his home when the incident occurred.

Reports are that the dog attacked the six-year-old girl and the boy intervened.Â The man was said to have become enraged after the boy ran the animal away.

The man allegedly choked the boy and then hit him with an iron bar.

The boy, who fell unconscious following the incident, was rushed to the the St James Health Facility where doctors subsequently contacted the Child Protection Unit.