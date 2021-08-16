Teen mom on a mission to prevent others from walking her path

TWENTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Kashieka Lawrence, president of JN Circle, St James, is determined not to allow her circumstance to define her.

She is also determined to eke out a path that will not only enhance her life, but also the lives of others.

Lawrence, who got pregnant at age 16, is using her experience to help uplift other women who have walked the same path and to prevent other girls from travelling that road.

In 2018 she founded the Teen Moms Foundation through which she has been assisting women who have found themselves in a similar situation.

“It is a foundation which is geared to eradicating teenage pregnancy through guidance, education and generosity. I was a teen mother and realised that most teen moms needed support during this time,” she said.

Over the past three years the foundation has secured employment for some mothers while assisting others to complete their education.

According to Lawrence, the next project which the foundation will be executing is a parenting seminar which will be staged in collaboration with the Social Development Commission at Montego Bay Civic Centre, on August 19.

While Lawrence lost her child at a year and seven months old, she is enthusiastic about the work of the foundation.

Lawrence was also recently elected president of JN Circle, St James, and has major plans she is desirous of implementing during her tenure.

The JN Circle is a network of JN members and customers in the member companies of the JN Group, who form friendships to improve their respective lives; positively impact individuals, institutions, and organisations; as well as carrying out gainful activities in their respective communities.

“Two main projects I plan to implement as president of the JN Circle are a resume-building session for participants and a financial literacy workshop to empower them to make wise financial decisions. I selected these projects because I strongly believe in the quote, 'Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; but teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime,' ” said Lawrence.

The wife and entrepreneur's mantra is: “Don't give up. It's not over until it's over. Keep strong, have faith and give life your best”.

She is also vice-president responsible for youth on the Lilliput Community Development Committee; a Sunday School teacher; public relations officer for the Barrett Hall Elites Youth Group; and is a member of the Barrett Town Police Youth Club.

The former Spot Valley High School, Bamboo Primary and Junior High School student grew up in Lillifield, St Ann, and has two siblings.

“My childhood was unstable and challenging, however, my scars are lessons, and I was influenced by my struggles,” declared Lawrence.