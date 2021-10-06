Teen moms grapple with online classes

THE Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) has pointed to difficulties with online learning, brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, as a reason for the decline it has seen in the number of adolescent mothers enrolled at the start of the academic year.

Data provided by WCJF show that 151 teen mothers have been enrolled since the start of this school term, compared to 264 for the 2020/21 school year, 413 for 2019/20, and 518 for 2018/19.

“Student enrolment is impacted; the adolescent mother is masked by the pandemic and online schooling. Although she is pregnant, she is still in school as she is behind a screen and her pregnancy is not publicised. Some gave birth and just go back to school online, others are just out of school,” Beverly Martin Berry, director of field operations at WCJF, told the Jamaica Observer.

Martin Berry said that accessing online classes is a big issue for the students, as some who are reintegrated and are at the centre do not have digital devices.

“Some students are trying. They purchased data, go to neighbours' houses to get Wi-Fi, and share devices with other siblings and even their parents. The mode of delivery is a challenge for them as they are accustomed to face-to-face [learning] and are struggling with the shift,” she said.

“Screen time fatigue is an issue — not being able to interact with peers for learning — and the issue of 'I am home, so no school' lowers their attention span during lessons,” Martin Berry added.

Those are some of the issues that contribute to the learning loss, the educator argued.

“Students are at risk of not attaining their literacy and numeracy level as they are not maximising the teaching and learning process. Learning loss will have negative impact on students' performance on assessment,” she said. “Students are also at risk for loss of a safe space for socialisation and non-judgemental interaction, which will equate to psychosocial and mental health issues that will be undertreated due to restrictions in movement.”

In 2020, the foundation's Executive Director Dr Zoe Simpson told the Observer that access to education, welfare, and psychological support was provided to expectant and new moms amid the pandemic.

“Regardless of the circumstances, the welfare and well-being of the adolescent mothers and their babies remain our concern and responsibility — and every effort is being made to meet their needs,” Dr Simpson had said.

The WCJF, which is an entity of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, is mandated to provide continuing education and support for teen mothers.