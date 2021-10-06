Teen was watching TV series Lucifer before being killed

Shortly before 15-year-old Domonick “Papa Bear” Deerr was stabbed to death in Kingston's gritty Dunkirk community last Friday morning he was watching his favourite television series, Lucifer.

“I was inside with him on Friday and him go outside with him brother go buy something and come back inside, and him likkle brother asked me if he could get the $50 change to go back to the shop,” Domonick's mother, Ashona Wilson, told the Jamaica Observer on Monday.

“He was inside watching Lucifer, the TV series. A fi him show dat. Mi a bathe and nuh know when him come outta di house. When mi come out a di bathroom and was in my daughter's room wrapping my hair one of his little friends ran to me and said, 'Aunty, Artist and Papa Bear did a fight and him get stab and gone a hospital.' All I could say is 'Jesus Christ, look how mi warn Papa Bear fi stay off the road',” Wilson said.

The production notes on the television series explain that it tells the story of Lucifer, the original fallen angel, who became dissatisfied with his life in hell and abandoned his throne, retiring to Los Angeles in the United States and opening an upscale nightclub.

He indulges in his favourite things — women, wine and song — until a murder takes place outside the nightclub, awakening something unfamiliar in Lucifer's soul that is eerily similar to compassion and sympathy.

Monday, the slain teenager's mother praised the doctors at Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) for trying to save her son's life.

“When I went to the hospital they screened him off and was working on him. The doctors at KPH really tried. They brought him to surgery and while I was out there waiting a doctor came out and said 'Mommy, it is very serious, so all I can ask you to do is pray.' About half hour later another doctor came and explained that they really tried. I realised they were using past tense words, so I asked the doctor if him dead and him seh yes. They really tried hard with him,” Wilson related.

While initial reports said the boy's death, at the hands of another teenager, resulted from a dispute over a meagre $10 during a game of dice, other members of his family say they are not convinced.

“This stabbing is bigger than everybody. Some adult must be behind the killing,” Domonick's grandmother, Joyce Smallhorne Deerr, told the Observer as she struggled to keep her emotions in check.

She said she did not believe that her grandson was killed for $10.

“If he [the accused teenager] came to me and seh my grandson tek up him $10, I would give it to him,” she added.

She said that the police, who have been keeping in touch with the family, assured them that a charge would be laid against the suspect, however they were pondering whether he would be charged with murder or another offence.

“Him mother seh him dream a teacher seh him cold and waan come home. Mi tell him mother seh she haffi go buy a teddy bear and put inna di casket with him because him don't like to sleep alone,” the distraught grandmother said.

Meanwhile, her daughter Camille Deerr was upset that it was being spread on social media that her nephew was responsible for a murder committed in the community in January.

“Dem have it pon Pink Wall seh my nephew go a one place name Top Road fi go fire gun and kill man inna January. Dem a try dutty up him name. If my nephew did kill somebody, Elletson Road Police nah hesitate fi come fi you. A gunshot kill him grandfather over two years ago and he witnessed it and never tek up no gun dem time deh, so why now?” she asked.