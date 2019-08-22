Tennis’ next big thing? 10 facts on Cori Gauff

At 15 years, Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff, entered the Wimbledon arena in London in July; little did the world expect to face such a powerhouse!

The world’s love affair with Coco Gauff started from the first round after the young Florida prodigy outclassed five-time Wimbledon champion and idol, Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-4.

Many were stunned by Cori’s masterful performance, more cheered her on and suddenly, there was nothing stopping Gauff from becoming the youngest winner at Wimbledon. EVER.

Gauff lost to eventual winner Simona Halep, ultimately making it to the fourth round of The Championships. Interestingly, all of Gauff’s matches were the most-watched of the day in the United States.

As a new challenge, the 2019 US Open gets underway, BUZZ presents 10 interesting facts about Cori Gauff:

1. It could be said that she was born to be a top-flight athlete, as Cori Gauff was born on March 13, 2004, in Atlanta to collegiate football and track and field parents.

2. Gauff, a former world number one junior, has a junior Grand Slam singles title under her belt, as well as a doubles junior championship.

3. ‘Coco’ was the runner-up in the girls’ singles event at the 2017 US Open, making her the youngest finalist at the event in the tournament’s history.

4. Gauff credits Serena Williams for sparking her interested in tennis at the age of four, after watching the athlete win the 2009 Australian Open on television.

5. ‘Coco’ made her debut on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s Circuit in May 2018 as a qualifier in the $25K event at Osprey, Florida where she won her first professional match, against Alexandra Perper.

6. Aged 15 years and 3 months, Gauff was the youngest player to reach the main draw at Wimbledon by qualifying in the ITF’s Open Era.

7. In her main draw debut, the 5ft 10inch-er upset Venus Williams, who was ranked 44th in the world, in straight sets. ‘Coco’ ended the match against Williams 6-4, 6-4.

9. Gauff’s historic run at Wimbledon continued into the fourth round. Coco’s Cinderella story was gaining traction, as America joined in celebrating her victories over Magdaléna Rybáriková and Polona Hercog.

9. ‘Coco’ was eliminated having lost her match with Simona Halep, the eventual winner of the women’s single’s tournament at Wimbledon, in the fourth round and was awarded a handsome US$312,000 in prize money.

View this post on Instagram Thank you Wimbledon. #dreamBIG – – – – – – video credits: @jdopefx (I do not own the rights to the music)A post shared by Coco Gauff (@cocogauff) on Jul 9, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

10. All four of Gauff’s matches were the most-watched on ESPN on their respective days, an impressive feat for the athlete’s young age. After an impressive campaign at Wimbledon 2019, Gauff reached her new career-high ranking of 141.

All the best at the US Open, young Cori Gauff!! Tell us BUZZ fam, what are you most excited to see from ‘Coco’ between August 19 and September 8?

Lob your thoughts in the comment section!