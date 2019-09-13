Tennis star Serena Williams visits hurricane hit areas of The Bahamas

Tennis star Serena Williams visits hurricane hit areas of The BahamasFriday, September 13, 2019
Tennis megastar Serena Williams is among the celebrities who have stepped up to the plate to help with the recovery efforts in The Bahamas.
Williams is now in The Grand Bahama Island to make her contribution to the relief effort to Hurricane Dorian victims.
According to the Bahamas Press, she turned up at the New Providence Community Church on Friday, where many of the hurricane victims are being housed.
Persons took to Facebook and other social media platforms to praise the tennis star. “God bless you Serena and everyone all over the world who take the time out to help the Bahamas in this our time of need we really appreciate the contribution and support at this time,” Ida Bain said on Facebook.
Bahamian Amy Nestor wrote: “Thank you Serena, a great person on and off the court. More celebrities worldwide need to step up and help.”
Williams joins another sporting celebrity, champion golfer Tiger Woods who has teamed up with Grammy-winning singer Justin Timberlake to assist the hurricane-ravaged archipelago.According to CNN reports, Woods and Timberlake are helping to establish the one Bahamas Fund to provide aid and relief as well as enhance the recovery and rebuilding efforts.
