Tessellated delighted with his bite of the Apple

Twenty-two-year-old Jamaican reggae sensation Tessellated is over the moon about the opportunity to work with tech giant Apple.

The Pine and Ginger creative recently collaborated with Apple, which featured his new song, I Learnt Some Jazz Today, in an AirPods commercial.

Tessellated, whose given name is Joshua Meeks, said that the global tech agent discovered his talent online and contacted him for the collaboration. He said that getting the chance to work with one of the leading technological agents in the world is mind-blowing.

“It feels amazing, a bit surreal but it’s been a positive experience overall,” Tessellated said.

“I think on all fronts Jamaican music is pushing forward in a new wave right now. People are starting to look at Jamaican music as a serious force on the level of any other rather than a novelty. I think this is just one more of those things that is going to help push the overall movement even further.”

He said that he is working on new singles and videos that will be unveiled later this year.

“Right now, I’m focused on planning to release new singles and an EP later in the year,” Tessellated said.

— Story written by Andre Cooper