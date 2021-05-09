Texas tourist missing in Jamaica, worried mother seeks funds to visit island

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help a mother raise funds to visit Jamaica, after her son was reported missing on the island earlier this week.

According to Elizabeth Grayer, the mother of twenty-year-old Sazoun Grayer, her son left for Jamaica in early March 2021 after dropping out of college.

The concerned mom shared on the crowd funding platform that Grayer gave up his belongings and told her and his friends he was leaving the US on a one-way ticket.

“On March 18th Sazoun Grayer boarded a flight to Jamaica. He dropped out of college, gave up his belongings and told his mother and friends he was leaving the US with a one-way ticket. We are concerned that Sazoun is in crisis,” said Jennifer Seaman, a family friend and organizer of the GoFundMe campaign.

“On May 3, his 20th birthday, he sent his mother an email saying goodbye and that he was planning on taking his life,” added Seaman on the platform.

According to Grayer’s mother, she has reached out to the US Embassy in Kingston, as well as, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF);entities she describes as having not been “very helpful”.

“I have reached out to the US Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, to the Jamaican consolatory force, they have not been helpful. He hasn’t had any activity on his credit card or bank account since May 3; hasn’t been on Instagram since May 1; hasn’t checked his email since May 4; his devices been offline since May 5,” said Grayer.

“He checked out of an Airbnb May 4 in Negril, Jamaica. He was supposed to catch a return flight from Kingston to Dallas today at 2:53 p.m. he has not checked in for that flight,” she added.

Grayer is attempting to raise $5,000 USD to visit the island, in an attempt to locate her son.

In a missing persons report circulated by the JCF late Saturday (May 8) the police note that Grayer of Buckner Boulevard, Dallas Texas U.S.A was last seen at a guest house in West End, Negril, Westmoreland.

Grayer was described as of dark complexion, medium build and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) tall.

His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.