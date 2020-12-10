That’s awesome! 100 additional schools get Internet connectivity

Online learning is expected to improve across the country after 100 additional schools were equipped with Internet service.

Education, Youth and Information Minister Fayval Williams made the disclosure at a tablet handover ceremony held on Tuesday (December 8) at the Mona Heights Primary School in St Andrew.

“The Ministry has taken action to ensure that more of our schools have Internet connectivity. Within the last two months, 100 schools that did not have Internet access now have connectivity,” she noted.

“When we look at the data over the last six weeks that we have been on the online data platform, you can see the numbers growing in terms of the number of students that have been able to come on to the system,” she indicated.

The programme to equip the 100 schools, which were deemed priority institutions by the Ministry, was undertaken through partnership with communications service provider, Readynet Limited.

Williams said that discussions are under way with several other vendors to facilitate Internet access for another 135 institutions, noting that “at the end of the day we want all our schools [and communities] to be connected”.

She said that the Government is committed to creating a strong information and communications technology (ICT) ecosystem, which, in addition to Internet service, also involves ensuring that every student has access to a device.

She informed that already, almost 50,000 tablets are in the school system, noting that the number does not include the donations and contributions from individuals and institutions.

“By the time we close the school year, we are expecting that there will be 100,000 tablets in the school system, and that is significant. It means that there are that many more children who have access to the online world to accelerate and enrich their learning with technology,” Williams said.

— JIS