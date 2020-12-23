That’s cold! Coronavirus finally hits Antarctica

Antarctica is no longer coronavirus-free

after the continent recorded at least 36 cases.

The continent was previously the only one that had no cares of the virus pandemic but that changed when Chile’s military reported at least 36 people tested positive at its Bernardo O’Higgins base.

The number includes 26 army personnel and 10 civilian contractors doing maintenance at the base.

The infected have been isolated and are under constant monitoring, the army said, noting that have been no complications.

The first cases were reported mid-December when two soldiers fell ill.

O’Higgins is a permanently stayed research station operated Chile’s army and is one of 13 active based run by the nation.