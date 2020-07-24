The Bahamas goes into weekend lockdown

The Bahamas goes into weekend lockdownFriday, July 24, 2020
Hours after declaring an island under
lockdown, the entire commonwealth of the Bahamas is to undergo a nationwide curfew
this weekend.
According to a statement from the Bahamian Office of the Prime Minister, the country-wide lockdown will take effect at 10:00 pm to 5:00 am daily from Friday, July 24 to Monday, July 27.
It was not immediately disclosed if the Bahamas-wide lockdown was directly linked to a spike in new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“This will apply to all islands of The Bahamas, excluding Grand Bahama, where a lockdown is currently in place,” the Bahamas OPM noted.
The statement further indicated that grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations have been permitted to operate during at 7:00 am to 5:00 pm schedule, for all members of the public.
Further details will be provided by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at this evening coronavirus press conference at 6:00 pm.
Less than 24 hours prior, the Bahamian Government enacted a lockdown for Grand Bahama amid a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two days.
The Grand Bahama lockdown has been declared for an initial period of 14 days.
