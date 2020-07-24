The Bahamas goes into weekend lockdown

Hours after declaring an island under

lockdown, the entire commonwealth of the Bahamas is to undergo a nationwide curfew

this weekend.

According to a statement from the Bahamian Office of the Prime Minister, the country-wide lockdown will take effect at 10:00 pm to 5:00 am daily from Friday, July 24 to Monday, July 27.

It was not immediately disclosed if the Bahamas-wide lockdown was directly linked to a spike in new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This will apply to all islands of The Bahamas, excluding Grand Bahama, where a lockdown is currently in place,” the Bahamas OPM noted.

STATEMENT: Announcement of Weekend LockdownPosted by Office of the Prime Minister – The Bahamas on Friday, July 24, 2020

The statement further indicated that grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations have been permitted to operate during at 7:00 am to 5:00 pm schedule, for all members of the public.

Further details will be provided by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at this evening coronavirus press conference at 6:00 pm.

Less than 24 hours prior, the Bahamian Government enacted a lockdown for Grand Bahama amid a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last two days.

The Grand Bahama lockdown has been declared for an initial period of 14 days.

