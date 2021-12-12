The beginning of the end of squatting (Part 3 final) How it should be

Our home is the epicentre of learning and development. This pandemic has reminded us that the discussion must move beyond construction and infrastructure to developing safe sustainable communities.

In a rapidly changing and urbanising world, the provision of adequate and affordable housing is more than a key priority for the Government of Jamaica; it is a necessity for us to achieve national development.

The future sustainable Jamaica must effectively address the issues of informal settlement, the urban divide, economic and human development, and take into consideration the vulnerability of Jamaica to increasingly intense weather events and must recognise the several pillars that contribute to safe, legal and affordable housing.

(See figure 1)

Price increases, particularly given the impact of the pandemic, have and will likely continue to impact the construction sector and therefore require us to employ the most efficient processes, cost-effective and resilient materials and employ optimal use of lands to reduce expenditure and increase efficiency.

Cohesive, comprehensive and consistent approaches are vital in implementing and enforcing policies and laws that represent the new era of sustainable practices and resilience building with the integration of green spaces, access to social services and security. The new housing policy and implementation plan is premised on the principle that every Jamaican deserves safe, legal and affordable housing and lays out a practical framework to deliver on this national imperative.

Urban areas

The Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change will provide the strategic leadership, strengthen partnerships and offer technical support to advance the holistic development of urban areas across the country. This includes the rehabilitation and redevelopment of blighted urban areas through a mix of social, economic, physical, environmental, and political solutions to achieve sustainable urban development for an enhanced quality of life for all users.

Urban renewal programmes present an opportunity to improve the use of housing as an enabler of economic growth, even as we formulate a housing policy to be more responsive to local economic development conditions. Therefore, broader urban renewal programmes will include housing to create livable spaces of the right type and in the right places. Regularisation of informal settlements through land titling will increase security of tenure, which is the first step towards official transformation, recognition, and integration. Security of tenure will also remove the stigma associated with these “squatter settlements”, as they become physically and socially transformed, and are brought into the formal urban structures.

Rural communities

As we contend with urban renewal, rural communities are not to be forgotten. According to the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin), approximately 48 per cent of the population resides in rural areas. Rural communities face the compounded issues of underdevelopment and poverty. Historically, rural housing has received inadequate attention. To adequately rectify this situation and facilitate the development, improvement, and maintenance of the rural housing stock, targeted interventions that encourage financial institutions to provide support for rural housing are encouraged. Additionally, the deliberate expansion of land titling programmes in rural areas and the provision of the requisite physical infrastructure, social amenities, and employment opportunities are essential to realise the change required.

We are committed to regularising, rehabilitating and relocating our people from areas of greatest vulnerability.

The way forward

Any investment in long-term housing programmes that transform neighbourhoods into sustainable communities will require adequate financing focused on three core goals:

Housing – Replacing inadequate housing with high-quality mixed-income housing that fits the needs of the neighbourhood.

People – Improving education, health, and economic outcomes for Jamaican households that need services and the necessary support – to allow for the stabilisation of families.

Neighbourhood – Creating the conditions necessary for public and private reinvestment in distressed neighbourhoods to offer the necessary amenities and assets that enhance safety and security, provide the kind of support to make the communities liveable and bolster their sense of place so that families can feel good about their choices of community.

These programmes will go beyond housing and infrastructure to include services related to health, security, employment, education, public safety, and recreation. It also puts community engagement at the centre, recognising that community leaders, residents, and stakeholders such as schools, housing authorities, police and churches are critical to catalysing improvement in neighbourhoods.

In addition to the allocation of adequate annual budget, the way forward must include dynamic special financing mechanisms to mobilise the private sector to build homes for the low to middle income segment of the population and implementation of innovative arrangements of subsidy and finance for beneficiaries to acquire new homes.

Pearnel Charles Jr is minister of housing, urban renewal, environment, and climate change. Send responses to: minister.office@mhurecc.gov.jm