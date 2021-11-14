The Callums' diabetes journey

As the world observes Diabetes Awareness today, the spotlight is placed on the Callums, a close-knit family dealing with the challenges of diabetes.

The 77-year-old matriarch Angeleta Callum knew she had 'sugar', type 2 diabetes, but really didn't think too much of it, as the truth is she felt just fine after her diagnosis over five years ago. With no monitoring or managing of her numbers, Angeleta, clearly not accepting the seriousness of her diagnosis, continued to eat and drink all her favourites like sodas and assorted pastries. Even with her husband Hartley discouraging her 'sweet tooth' cravings, Angeleta did not take heed.

Then four years ago, when Angelata's acclaimed dancer-daughter Shelly 'xpression' ending an international tour, and was practically stepping off the plane, having returned to Jamaica only to receive a panicked call from her dad Hartley. He told Shelly that her mom didn't look or sound good. By the time Shelly rushed to their home, her mom was sliding in and out of a coma, pale and looking ill.

Both dad and daughter jumped into action and rushed Angeleta to the emergency room at St Joseph's Hospital. By the time she got to the hospital, she was even worse as her feet and back were swollen and she looked like she was at 'death's door'. According to Shelly, “My dad was a complete mess as he watched his wife slip in and out of consciousness. It was hard to watch. I thought I was in the twilight zone. My mom is the bedrock of our family, always the strong one, so seeing her in such a weakened condition was hard on us”.

Angeleta was diagnosed with renal failure/kidney disease. Diabetic kidney disease is actually the most common cause of kidney failure. Around one in five people needing dialysis have diabetic kidney disease. In this condition, the filters of the kidneys, the glomeruli, become damaged. Because of this the kidneys 'leak' abnormal amounts of protein (albumin), from the blood into the urine. In normal healthy kidneys, only a tiny amount of albumin is found in the urine. A raised level of albumin in the urine is the typical first sign that the kidneys have become damaged by diabetes. “We were all devastated by mom's diagnosis,” said son Damion.

This is where the Calllum family's four-year journey with diabetes became challenging. The daughter-dad-son team along with other family members have had to see Angeleta experience intense suffering — constant swelling in the body, fingers, ankles and toes, caused by fluid being retained in the body. She also at times suffers 'short of breath', and pale eyes. Now, dialysis and frequent doctor visits are a must for life. For Angeleta, she is just now trying to come to terms with her condition, one that she now must live with and manage.

“I'm often asked whether I knew about the possible complications of diabetes when I was diagnosed,” she said. “The answer is that I was aware of some complications, but I never thought it would happen to me. I also wasn't aware of how quickly they can hit you and how devastating they can be. This is rough. Since renal failure, being so debilitated has helped me to understand that I must take ownership of my condition.”

Shelly added that when she realised that her visits to the hospital started getting too frequent and then hearing that she has to get a catheter placed in her chest to do dialysis, that was when she got her instant wake-up call.

For the primary caregivers of a family member with diabetes, the road is not easy. “My dad has always depended on my mom, now the roles are reversed and dad, who himself has 'pressure' (hypertension), is still trying to adjust to his new reality. As for my brother and I, to see our mom suffer is truly painful. The weight becomes heavier when I can barely provide for her needs I become so despondent. The costs for dialysis, adult diapers, medication, doctor's visits do add up. Having a close family member with diabetes certainly takes a financial and emotional toll on a family,” Shelly lamented.

The Diabetes Association of Jamaica (DAJ) has been a tower of strength for care and information.

“The DAJ staffers, especially the nurses have become like our second family. My partner, Orville Hall, and my dancing crew really keep me from breaking down completely many times,” Shelly said.

As the second-leading cause of death in Jamaica for persons under 70 years, diabetes is a significant health issue that needs special attention. Shelly asserts that she has a few suggestions for The Ministry of Health & Wellness:

“Partner with suppliers/makers of adult diapers (of excellent quality) so that you can offer at an affordable subsidised rate.

“Have designated Diabetes Market days so those of us with urgent supply needs can purchase necessaries like bed safety covers, sanitisers, lotions for diaper rash, foods/drink designed for diabetics are available at cost

“And the most critical, invest in more dialysis machines in the public hospitals (that work), health centres and clinics islandwide.

“Look, there are some weeks I can't find the funds to pay as mommy does the treatment twice for the week...paying $32,000 every week is not an easy undertaking. Plus, there is her medication, diapers, toiletries – these are all the things that my mom and many others like her need to have to keep her comfortable and stabilised.”