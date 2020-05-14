The class divide: Most J’can schools not equipped to provide online education

The coronavirus-induced lockdown has pushed educational

institutions to move learning online.

However, only a small percentage of the nation’s schools – both public and private – are equipped to provide access to online learning.

It is a shocking reality and a point of contention for most Jamaican parents, particularly those who opted to send their children to preparatory schools believing that the extra cash spent would afford their children access to enriched academic opportunities.

One angry parent told BUZZ that the coronavirus pandemic has forced her to rethink her position on the anecdotal superiority of preparatory schools.

According to the mother, since schools were forced to close on March 12 as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus, her daughter only receives schoolwork, primarily worksheets, in the mornings via a text group and little else for the day.

“There has been a significant reduction in contact time. Work is sent in the morning in the WhatsApp group and then the teacher disappears,” said the parent whose daughter attends the Richmond Park based Rose Gordon Kindergarten and Prep School.

The parent, who is an essential worker, further said that it is clear that teachers at the institution are not prepared as sometimes her daughter complains that the work assigned in the WhatsApp group is not legible.

“I have had my daughter say, ‘Mommy sir, send a picture and I can’t read it’,” said the parent.

The parent said that to have the lesson re-sent in a legible format, she sometimes has to send an e-mail to the teacher copying someone from the administrative department; and further notes that the process to get the adjustments made can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour.

“There are no Zoom meetings, no use of other applications which could supplement the loss of contact hours. There is no structure, not even a timetable as to what subjects continue and which ones are being placed on hold. The school should at least send out a detailed plan informing parents of what the plan is, so we can support our children, so they don’t fall behind. This is just ridiculous,” chided the parent.

To add insult to injury, the parent said until she sent a letter to the institution, they were insisting that parents pay full tuition. The school has since reduced the amount, offering parents a 40 per cent discount.

“The problem is not even the money; it is the fact that these schools are not treating children like key stakeholders. They hold us to a high standard, and are quick to remove students for non-payment, so we should be able to hold them to an equally high standard,” said the parent.

When asked about seeking assistance from the Ministry of Education, the parent said that she was told that private schools are businesses and not necessarily governed by the ministry and was directed to the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA).

“I am just not getting what I’ve paid for, it seems I am paying for a reputation and not a standard,” added the parent who noted that she has since employed a private tutor.

The mother shared that she is becoming increasingly more worried as her daughter is schedule to sit the PEP examinations early next year.

The reports have been similar across the board, with parents from other corporate area preparatory schools sharing similar concerns.

“It is a joke. No work at all for a few days, I had to complain,” said a parent with a child at Mona Preparatory school.

“Listen, I don’t even know why I am paying for private school, I have had to be reaching out to teachers to ask for work,” added another parent who asked that the school remain anonymous, adding she was embarrassed to still be paying the fee of $130,000 per term.

There are even disparities within schools, as one parent who has two children at St Richard’s Primary said she was confused as to how one child was being overburdened with work while the other was relatively free and unengaged.

“The grade two teacher sent out a fully planned revised curriculum and has the children in full classes on Google Classroom from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m.,” said the St Richard’s primary parent.

“The fourth grader’s teacher, I rarely hear from her, just a few worksheets to print and that’s it for the day,” added the parent.

Even in the private school system there are huge variations with some parents saying some children have too much work.

Another parent with children at the Stella Maris Preparatory school said that her children were fully engaged to the point of exhaustion.

“At the end of the school day, I am, myself, exhausted, the school has even figured out how to give the children PE (Physical Education) lessons online,” she said.

Similar two parents with children at the St Andrew Preparatory School told BUZZ that it was not business, as usual, noting that the children had way more work than before.

“I don’t even want to complain but from music to Spanish everything is happening, and it is hard to keep up with,” added the parent.