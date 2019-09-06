The colourful life of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe

The colourful life of late Zimbabwean president Robert MugabeFriday, September 06, 2019
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe passed away at the age of 95, the African country’s current president announced Friday (Sept 6).
The controversial Mugabe was one of the most noted leaders on the African continent. He presided over an independent Zimbabwe, first as Prime Minister and later President. Mugabe, who ruled the country for 37 years, was once quoted as saying, “Only God who appointed me will remove me.”
He was first celebrated for his role in liberating the country and putting an end to white-minority rule, but he was later labelled as a tyrant, who oversaw the decline of one of Africa’s most prosperous countries.
Current President Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa shared on Twitter
Mr. Mugabe reportedly spent several months in Singapore getting treatment for an undisclosed illness.
Here are some facts about the infamous leader:
- Mugabe was a former teacher who was imprisoned for ten years after opposing the white-minority government of Rhodesia (as Zimbabwe was known before independence).
- Mugabe’s rule was scarred by violent incidents and dubious elections, including the brutal eviction of thousands of white farmers in 2000.
- After completing his earlier education and moving on to work several years, Mugabe received a scholarship to the University of Fort Hare in South Africa, where he studied history and English.
- Earning a negative reputation in the international circles, the University of Edinburgh in 2007 withdrew the honorary degree it awarded Mugabe in 1984 for his services to education in Africa.
- Following a coup and failed attempts by Mugabe to pave the way for his wife to rule, he resigned in November 21, 2017 as Zimbabwe’s president.
