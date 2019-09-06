The colourful life of late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe passed away at the age of 95, the African country’s current president announced Friday (Sept 6).

The controversial Mugabe was one of the most noted leaders on the African continent. He presided over an independent Zimbabwe, first as Prime Minister and later President. Mugabe, who ruled the country for 37 years, was once quoted as saying, “Only God who appointed me will remove me.”

He was first celebrated for his role in liberating the country and putting an end to white-minority rule, but he was later labelled as a tyrant, who oversaw the decline of one of Africa’s most prosperous countries.

Current President Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa shared on Twitter

It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe (1/2)— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Mr. Mugabe reportedly spent several months in Singapore getting treatment for an undisclosed illness.

Here are some facts about the infamous leader: