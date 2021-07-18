The depressing life of an 80-year-old man

When it rains, 80-year-old Stanley Morrison has to sit in a chair in his one-room board dwelling with no electricity or water until his bed dries.

His roof is made mainly of tarpaulin and is riddled with holes and sunburn.

Morrison has been living in the structure in Richmond, St Mary, for over 60 years with his wife until she died in 2019. Morrison, who has no biological children told the Jamaica Observer that life has been routinely challenging.

“When rain fall, the whole house wet up. Sometimes mi affi sit down up pon the chair until day light because the bed wet up. The tarpaulin leaking. Mi have it rough. From morning until now mi not even drink likkle tea and mi trouble wid di gas. Most time a mi friends and neighbour dem help me out and give mi food, and my stepchildren. The doctor seh mi caa do the hard work again. So, mostly, my stepdaughter have to look after me,” he said on Thursday.

The once self-sufficient farmer and gardener said those strenuous working activities began taking a toll on his health. As a result, he discontinued working upon his doctor's orders.

“I used to do farming and bush work. I used to go round a chop bush in people yard and they pay me for it. I used to do that from my younger days and people always pay me. Mi nuh have nothing. I don't have light and water inside. I use a lamp and right now I don't have any kerosene oil.”

Morisson told the Sunday Observer that he often walks to a river in the area to get water.

“I have a drum around the back and when rain fall I let it full. And, sometimes, I go down to the river and full bottles and come back up. Mi have it rough. Over 60 years mi deh in this little place, and my wife died. It's sickness why my wife died, and now it's me alone in the struggle,” he said.

Marranda Brown, his immediate neighbour, is one of the people who have stretched her hands to offer him assistance.

“I believe that being a neighbour doesn't mean you're a person for yourself. I try to be helpful to everybody, especially the elderly people. I have known this man for quite a few years. We used to attend the same church, and his wife passed two years ago. I notice that he's living there alone. He's a loved person around here… everybody in the community tries to assist him. It's like him become everybody child,” Brown told the Sunday Observer.

“Where he makes his fire to cook in the mornings, if rain is falling, him can't really make the fire. I have to assist him. I try to be of assistance wherever possible. They are making a house for him because he really needs it, and his stepdaughter is the one who really assists him most times.

The house, which is being constructed in the same community, is being spearheaded by Morrison's stepdaughter who asked not to be named. The woman, who lives in another community, said she tries her best to help Morrison, despite her personal challenges.

“He got married to my mother and they were both living together. I grew up knowing that he was my stepfather. We had a good relationship and I respected him just the same. I do what I can do for him because I am a mother of six. I have children in high school and primary school and I am a single parent. I do whatever I can do. I see to it that he eats and whatever I can buy for him, I buy for him,” she said.

At present, she is also trying to construct a house for her and her children as well, she added.

“I am trying to build a house for myself and I am trying to get a little help to help him out as well. I go to visit him every day or he comes to visit me. I have him in mind and I give him what I can afford. I started the house already… I just need a little help.”