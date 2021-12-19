The Edge invades MoBay

MONTEGO BAY, St James — People from all walks of life swarmed the Scotiabank Financial Centre at Fairview here yesterday, where The Edge radio station staged an outside broadcast.

Scotiabank customers and other individuals converged on the banking complex to get a full view of their favourite radio personalities – Deon Mattis and Ron Muschett – who both hosted the outside broadcast.

There were lots of giveaways, courtesy of financial institutions Scotiabank and Gateway Cooperative Credit Union. Copious amounts of Boom energy drinks were also supplied by Wisynco.

The broadcast kicked off with the Beyond the Edge peogramme hosted by Dr Love, who maintained the party vibes with pulsating musical selections throughout the four-hour session.

Several fans of hometown boy Muschett came out to get a glimpse of the popular broadcaster.

But perhaps his most ardent fan was Judith Hunt from Summer Hill, close to Maroon Town, in this western parish, who said she was saddened when she could not find Ron's location.

“I have been listening him from he was otherways, until him move and I couldn't find him until one day one of my daughters in America told me that she found where Ron is. So mi trying, but I couldn't find it. My son in Trelawny called me and said he found him and said it was at 105, but mi couldn't find it.

She explained that she did not stop trying until she eventually tuned in to The Edge,” Hunt told the Jamaica Observer.

“Mi try and try and try, mi couldn't get it until it start to come little, but it was frying. I stripped off a piece of wire, throw it on the radio antenna, push it through the window and went outside and throw it up on a steel in the housetop and mi start hear Ron. Hey! I jump up in the house that morning when I heard Ron.”

Several entertainers, including Jackie Jackson and Papa D passed through the event. For Papa D, who gave a live performance, along with another singer, Hustler, his radio dial is now locked on The Edge since Ron started to host a show there.

“ Edge has become my radio station now because Mr Ron Muschett is on it and Deon Mattis ... original. So it's really a pleasure to hear the station and everything nice, it's a cool vibes. I feel good to know they are here in Montego Bay today,” the crooner said.

He added, “I have a new single, The Triple X On the Bay, out now still on I-Tune and all social media platforms. In a couple of weeks I am going to shoot the video for it.”

The Montego Bay stop was the third outside broadcast for The Edge over three consecutive Saturdays.