‘The enemy is the government’: Rise United campaign director pleads for PNP unity

‘The enemy is the government’: Rise United campaign director pleads for PNP unitySunday, September 08, 2019
|
Rise United campaign director Dr Angela Brown-Burke is calling for disappointed supporters of defeated presidential contender Peter Bunting to stand behind Dr Peter Phillips.
Brown-Burke told BUZZ that harsh words were exchanged during the bruising presidential campaign. However, she is appealing to fellow-Bunting supporters to put aside feelings of bitterness.
“There is no need to be bitter. We fought a good fight, we raised some issues that needed to be raised, we evoked passion and energy in the People’s National Party,” she said.
“We are comrades and we are duty-bound to support the Comrade leader who has emerged. We just have to do the work that we have to do. At the end of the day there is one enemy and that is the government and what they are doing to the people of Jamaica,” Brown-Burke added.
Brown-Burke, who did not support her husband’s choice of Phillips, said all Comrades must now move on in unity.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy