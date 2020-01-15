The first female umpire in men’s international cricket is Jamaican

Jamaican female umpire Jacqueline Williams has become the first West Indian woman to officiate as the third umpire in a men’s international cricket game.

The historic moment happened on Wednesday morning at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada for the first of three Twenty 20 Internationals against the visiting Ireland team.

She has officiated as a third umpire in men’s matches before, but this is the first international engagement.

“This is a matter of huge honour for me and I am really excited at the prospect of my role as TV umpire in a men’s international match,” 43 year-old Williams said.

“I am thankful to the International Cricket Council and Cricket West Indies for all the help and support over the years and wish that more women take up umpiring in the coming years. Umpiring is a challenging job but one from which I derive utmost satisfaction” Williams said.

Williams will officiate as third umpire in all three matches of the series.