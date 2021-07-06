The man and the legend: In search of 'Butch' Stewart's greatest legacy

TODAY marks the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart whose life story is a complex tale of one man's extraordinary journeys and events that have impacted massive numbers of people and brought the world to the Caribbean.

Stewart's passing on January 4 this year and his subsequent burial in a private setting – dictated by the restrictive but necessary protocols of the novel coronavirus pandemic – were regrettably devoid of the opportunity for his legions of admirers to gather and mourn the legend in a manner befitting the Caribbean's greatest son.

These days, every chance meeting among the inhabitants of the empire is an excuse to grieve together – they who saw first-hand the magic of Butch Stewart and witnessed the unstoppable rise of a veritable phoenix.

On his birthday, eight of the living men and women on whom he leaned most for support over the 53 years of empire-building — Betty Jo Desnoes; Bruno Giordano Jr; Karl Samuda; Arlene Lindo; Gassan Azan; Don Lindo; Maggie Rivera; and Adam Stewart — share their views on what was Butch Stewart's greatest legacy.

Their agreement is expected: that Stewart will be remembered for conjuring up a Caribbean brand that daily brings an unending stream of tourists to frolic in the warm, blue waters of the Caribbean Sea and laze away on its pristine beaches.

While they seek to escape the icy chill of the northern climes, those tourists bring critical revenue to hard-up coffers of the islands where Stewart's Sandals and Beaches resorts operate, making him the largest private foreign exchange earner and employer of labour for Jamaica, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and second-largest in The Bahamas.

But it also might come as no surprise that there was instant agreement that the Sandals founder had left his indelible imprint of humility, modesty and generosity on his children, who now bear both the beauty and the burden of his legacy.

Here are their views:

Bruno Giordano Jr – Proud I was able to give him a leg up

Bruno Giordano, an Italian-American, was the executive of Fedders Air-conditioning Systems who gave Stewart his big break 53 years ago by taking the risk of selling him air-conditioning units on credit. The money raised from the sale of the units was used to buy the first Sandals hotel, the then Bay Roc, now Sandals Montego Bay. Stewart never looked back.

“Since Butch passed away I don't think that a day goes by that I don't think about him. There is no individual other than my parents and my wife for whom I have such feelings. He has given so much to the world. I am proud that I was able to give him a leg up at the beginning, not knowing, of course, that he would eventually become such a legend.

“His legacy will be found in his generosity, quietness and humbleness. I don't think the Caribbean will find another like him. And he has passed his humility onto his children. He has helped so many people. He has left Jamaica, the Caribbean and the world a better place. He'll be remembered as a true trendsetter when the history of his life and times is written.”

Don Lindo – I taught Butch Stewart to drive

Don Lindo, a Jamaican who resides in the United States, met a then 16-year-old Stewart in Ocho Rios, St Ann, in 1957.

“I have the special honour of being the one who taught him to drive. In later years he would say openly 'Blame Don Lindo for my driving.'

“Butch's legacy in my mind is how he remained humble and down to earth…and his respect for every human being he came in touch with. He taught his children to be humble and down to earth and was successful in doing so.

“To me the true measure of the man was demonstrated in something he did four years ago. He was with Denny Diedrick and me in London from where we decided we would go to the Mediterranean for 10 days. A call came from Jamaica that one of his original employees – Robert 'Daddy' Stone, the long-standing maître d'hotel at Sandals MoBay – had died. Butch decided to cut our trip short and went straight back to Jamaica to pay his last respects. Tell me, how many people would do that for an employee? That was the sort of man he was. Respect and appreciation for all.”

Daddy Stone was the first employee of Sandals, joining Stewart when the hotel chain began in 1981. Over the next 36 years he stood by the chairman's side, providing support and playing a pivotal role in shaping the service culture and standards that would come to define the luxury-included Sandals and Beaches experience.

Betty Jo Desnoes — For all he achieved in life, he never lost the common touch

Betty Jo Desnoes started at Appliance Traders Limited (ATL) in 1970, and Sandals in 1982, serving in various capacities including personal assistant, director of projects and director of Gorstew, the holding company for Stewart's firms, as well as Sandals Resorts.

“His greatest legacy was his ability to mix with everyone. He aimed high, and everyone followed. For all he achieved in life he never lost the common touch and always had time for everyone.

“I still can't believe he's not with us.”

Karl Samuda — He defined what it is meant to have a friend

Karl Samuda is a politician and Government minister who enjoyed a 47-year personal friendship with Butch Stewart.

“His greatest legacy is his incredible love of country, and an inherent sense of willingness to help the less fortunate. He had a sense of intolerance with those who accepted mediocrity and an unapologetic hatred for disloyalty.

“I was always struck by his boundless energy, his awesome creativity and a willingness to invest in and support a good idea. Butch defined what it is meant to have a friend. I have met no one better.”

Gassan Azan — He built one of the world's most powerful and influential hospitality brands

Business titan Gassan Azan had known Butch Stewart all his life but got close to him about 22 years ago. They enjoyed much of the same things – swimming, fishing, all the activities around the sea and the Caribbean in general.

“I would have to say that his greatest legacy was building one of the world's most powerful and influential hospitality brands, and leaving in place a structure that will ensure the continuity of that way beyond his years.

“He was very much a regional person and we both had mutual friends throughout the region. His passing still still doesn't seem real to me.”

Arlene Lindo — His out-of-the-box ideas raised the bar

Arlene Lindo was executive assistant to Butch Stewart for 27 years, seeing up close the evolution of the magic that was the Sandals chairman.

“My former boss, Gordon Butch Stewart, was a marketer extraordinaire. That was his unmistakeable legacy. His out-of-the-box ideas raised the bar with respect to the delivery of the all-inclusive experience. He has left the Caribbean with a brand that is second to none, Sandals and Beaches resorts.

“While he lived he was a true Jamaican patriot who loved his country to the core and would do anything to ensure that Jamaica stood tall amongst our Caribbean neighbours. He was really a philanthropist at heart.

“Without hesitation, Mr Stewart answered the call from so many in need. His legacy will live on forever.”

Maggie Rivera — Unlimited possibility was the gift of working for 'Butch' Stewart

Maggie Rivera, the chief communications officer at Miami-based Unique Vacations – the worldwide representatives of Sandals and Beaches resorts – over 24 years huddled many an after-work hour with Stewart, as head of his communications team responsible for global public relations.

“Mr Stewart's legacy is multifaceted. He was approachable and genuine, with an open and curious mind that never saw or set boundaries. No matter what the idea presented, he had a keen sense of whether you truly believed in it. If you did he'd say, 'You're pushing on an open door,' which meant go run and make your idea real.

“Unlimited possibility was the gift of working for Mr Stewart and for me, it was always exhilarating. He fostered an environment with few creative limits which allowed you to dream, promise and deliver big. And just when you thought your proposal was far-fetched, he would take it further – and therein lay his magic.

“His vision and sense of conviction made everyone around him better. Of this one thing I am certain, his lessons will continue to flourish in all of us.”

Adam Stewart — The passion to follow a dream with absolute certainty

Adam Stewart, son of Gordon Butch Stewart and executive chairman of the ATL/Sandals Group of companies, has been handed the torch to lead his father's empire into the future on behalf of the family.

“My father loved two things most in this world, his family and his beloved Caribbean. His incredible ingenuity, persistence and resilience were always in pursuit of a better life and proving to the world that what comes from the Caribbean – its people, products, services, and experiences – can compete as equals on the world stage.

“He gave everything in creating a successful family business that he lived, day in and day out, with unwavering precision. We will continue to honour his legacy by living the lessons he taught us – the value of perseverance, the passion to follow a dream with absolute certainty, and the importance of family.

“He always implored us to 'Take care of the things you love the most' and, with unyielding dedication, we will do just that.”