The ODPP explains its conclusion in the Floyd Green matter

Due to space limitations the following is an edited version of the ruling in the Floyd Green matter by the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

Background

This matter involves an alleged birthday celebration which is believed to have occurred on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the R Hotel which is a licensed hotel under the Tourist Board Act. This function was allegedly attended by a serving member of parliament, as well as a councillor of a municipality, together with other individuals.

September 14, 2021 was declared by the prime minister to be a “no-movement” day by virtue of section 3 of the Disaster Risk Management Act No. 9 (Amendment 2) (No. 2) hereinafter referred to as “DRMA Order 9 Amendment 2”. Additionally, licensed hotels are obliged to adhere to strict rules and protocols which are contained in the COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism Health and Safety Protocols — Protocols for the Jamaica Tourism Sector 2020. These protocols have been incorporated into the DRMA (Order) 9 by virtue of section 14(10) of this legislation which shall hereinafter be referred to as “The Principal Act”.

Recommendations

Having assessed the case file with enclosures and the legislative provisions under the DRMA 2015 and the additional risk management measures which have been gazetted in Orders which have been implemented by the prime minister pursuant to the powers under section 26(2) of the DRMA 2015, it is the considered view that no criminal charges ought to be preferred against Mr Floyd Green, Mr Andrew Bellamy, Ms Gabriel Hylton and Mr Dave Powell. However, it is the considered view that charges may be laid against the R Hotel for breaches of the Principal Act. Due to the high public interest and the nature of the persons involved, a detailed opinion has been prepared and is being issued at this time.

The DRMA Order 9 Amendment 2

Section 26(1) states that where the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Enforcement Management reports to the minister of the existence of a local condition in Jamaica which threatens to endanger public safety and that additional measures are needed to safeguard the public at large, the minister shall give written notice to the prime minister.

The prime minister, having received such a report, is authorised to declare the whole or any part of Jamaica to be a disaster area. Further, the prime minister is also empowered to direct the enforcement of any measures recommended by the Office of the Disaster Preparedness and enforcement management, or any other measures which the prime minister deems expedient with a view to removing or managing the hazard or mitigating the harmful effects of the hazard.

On March 10, 2020, it was reported that Jamaica had recorded its first confirmed case of the Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2). SARS-COV-2 was reported as a virus which had been declared a pandemic. Following the report of this confirmed case, on Friday March 13, 2020 the Disaster Risk Management (Declaration of Disaster Area) Order, 2020 was gazetted.

By virtue of this order, the minister responsible for disaster preparedness and emergency management, having given written notice to the prime minister that Jamaica was threatened and being affected by the SARS- CoV-2, and that additional measures were needed to safeguard the society at large — Jamaica was declared to be a disaster area.

Disaster Risk Management Act Orders – SARS-COV-2

Following this declaration, several orders have been made by the prime minister under section 26 of the Principal Act. These orders have been passed and gazetted from time to time under the rubric “The Disaster Risk Management Act, Order...”. Each order outlines a list of measures which have been implemented to treat with the management of the SARS–COV-2; they all include a commencement date and the measures are given effect to a particular date which may be classified as the termination date. It must be noted that each order which has been gazetted must be read together with any subsequent orders which amend the principal order. It is important to appreciate this fact. For the purpose of this ruling, the DRMA (Order 9) will be termed as the principal order which contained relevant provisions which remained effective at the material date of September 14, 2021.

This principal order came into operation on August 11, 2021. These measures were effective for the period August 11-August 31, 2021. However, there were subsequent amendments to this order which ought to be read together with the principal act. These subsequent orders are as follows:

1. Disaster Risk Management Act (Order 9) (Amendment) Order 2021 came into operation on the August 20, 2021. These measures were effective for the period August 20 – September 7, 2021 and was to be read together with the principal act.

2. Disaster Risk Management Act (Order 9) (Amendment) (No. 2) Order 2021” DRMA Order 9 Amendment 2” came into operation on September 3, 2021. These measures were effective for the period September 3 – September 17, 2021 and were to be read together with the principal act and all further amendments to that Act.

Therefore, on September 14, 2021, the relevant legislative instruments which governed the COVID-19 protocols were contained in the principal order and the Disaster Risk Management Act (No.9) (Amendment) (Numbers 1 & 2), Orders 2021 which were passed on August 11, 2021 and September 3, 2021 respectively. To be clear, section 1(1) of the Amendment No. 2 stated that it was to be read and construed as one along with the DRMA No. 9 (Order 2021) which was dated August 11, 2021 and which expired on August 31, 2021, together with the further amendments made under the DRMA Order No. 9 Amendment 2.

The above orders include specific provisions which treat with hotels and resorts which are licensed under the Tourist Board Act, as well as particular exemptions in respect of persons who hold specified offices within the country.

The R Hotel

The director of tourism Mr Donovan White, in a letter dated the October 15, 2021, and which was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions by Deputy Superintendent Badley indicates that a Jamaica Tourist Board Hotel License was issued to Renfrew Management Limited to operate the R Hotel on October 8, 2020. We were also provided with a copy of the hotel license issued to Renfrew Management Limited. We are therefore satisfied that the facility was in fact permitted to remain in operation at the material time in spite of the “no-movement day” restrictions which were imposed and in effect on September 14, 2021.

COVID-19 Protocols for Bars within a Hotel Facility

The Ministry of Tourism Health Protocols outlines specific rules regarding bars and restaurants. As it concerns bars, these protocols state that patrons must wear face masks until seated within the bar. At the point of being seated, such masks can be removed. It must be noted that based on the protocols, there is no further requirement to wear a mask whilst in the bar or dining area. Additionally, seating capacity must be reduced to 70 per cent ensuring that there is at least six feet spacing between tables and chairs. This is aimed at facilitating a six-feet distance between groups seated in the bar area. It also states that surfaces should be wiped throughout the course of opening hours and bar tops should be sterilised at a minimum of every 30 minutes.

As it concerns restaurants, it also indicates that patrons may remove face masks once they are seated. It states that the maximum group size should be no more than 10 individuals. It also states that the facility should eliminate the use of any table pre-sets including cutlery, glassware, mugs and table decorations.

The Video Recordings

In this matter, there were video recordings of the outdoor dining at a restaurant and bar which were submitted along with the case file. Additional footage of the lobby area as well as the entrance to the R Hotel were also viewed at the Communications, Cybercrimes and Forensics Division “CFCD”.

The video recordings depict the following:

1. The Entrance/ Driveway — The footage of the driveway showed several cars entering the premises during the period under observation. In terms of the driveway, it appears that the cars, on entering the premises, drive around to the rear of the premises and the parking lot cannot be seen in the video footage. It was observed that there were some persons who entered from the roadway by foot. However, the vantage point of this camera does not assist in properly identifying the persons seated in the cars or the persons walking onto the premises.

2. The Lobby — The lobby appears to be a small circular space which, unlike other lobbies, is a very small space which only accommodates persons entering and accessing elevators and staircases with no check in facility or personnel from the hotel to greet patrons. It appears to have an entrance door allowing for persons who enter the premises by foot to access the hotel through this “front door”. The persons who enter through this door are facing the camera and can be seen more clearly. However, the camera within the lobby shows that several persons enter the lobby from other doors within the premises. There appear, to be about three internal doors within the lobby. In respect of patrons who enter the lobby through these internal doors, it cannot be said when they arrived at the premises or where they are coming from into the lobby. Persons who enter through the front door can be seen entering from the roadway or entrance gate or to the side of the premises.

3. The restaurant — This footage is very helpful in that it depicts the dining area before guests arrive and throughout the period in which guests arrive and ultimately leave the area in the night. The tables are clad with pre-set cutlery on each table. It appears that the tables and chairs are evenly spaced. Whilst viewing the footage, it is observed that several persons arrived in this area and remained there for some time. The footage as well as still images depict at some points what appears to be a toast with glasses raised. At this juncture there were 19 persons standing around the centre table appearing to toast someone or something at the table.

An issue for consideration in this ruling was whether the Ministry of Tourism Protocols was being followed in the video recordings which were submitted along with the case file and which were directly viewed at the CFCD.

Whether the Protocols was adhered to at the R Hotel?

In examining the Ministry of Tourism Health Protocols, I have considered the issue of the absence of face masks being worn by patrons at the restaurant. It is observed that there is no requirement under the protocols for patrons to wear face masks whilst at the bar or restaurant within the compound. As such, the fact that the patrons in the videos were not wearing masks, does not constitute a breach of the protocols of the Principal Act.

I have also considered the number of persons seated and standing around the centre table at the time of the apparent toasting. At this juncture, there were 19 persons around the table. The protocol includes measures regarding seating arrangements at a bar and restaurants. It states as follows:

“[As it concerns bars] ...Reduce seating capacity to 70 per cent, ensure that there is at least six feet of space between tables/ seating or if furniture is immovable ensure guests/ groups of guests are seated six feet apart from other groups...

Restrict seating at the physical bar to be limited to a space between each seat.

Do not allow for congregation at the bar...”.

In respect of restaurants, on page 19 of the document it states as follows:

“...Encourage large groups (six and above) to make reservations beforehand and establish a maximum amount of reservations that can be made for any day. Maximum group size should be no more than 10 individuals.

Monitor seating capacity frequently and engage with patrons should wait time be extended...”

This area of focus where the persons congregated was in fact a dining area where, based on the video produced, the tables were in fact clad with what appeared to be cutlery prior to the arrival of guests and as such the rules applicable to restaurants must be applicable to such dining spaces.

The video depicts some 19 persons standing and seated in one specific area without any social distancing and not wearing masks. This arguably may run counter to the intention of the Principal Order and subsequent amendments which include several rules governing the additional measures which were deemed appropriate to mitigate against the hazard caused by the SARS-COV-2 pandemic. This is arguably a breach of the Ministry of Tourism Protocols.

Whether criminal charges should be laid and if so, against whom?

Based on the material provided in the video recordings, it appears that the strict protocols contained in the Ministry of Tourism Protocols may not have been adhered to as it concerns the number of persons who were gathered at the centre table at varying points. However, in determining the issue of a breach of the Principal Act, I have sought to firstly explore in detail, the general provisions under this Act, together with the exemptions if any, as it regards hotels.

Consideration is further given to the issue of whether a breach of the Ministry of Tourism Health Protocols constitutes a breach of the Principal Act.

Section 12 of the Principal Act governs the general prohibitions regarding gatherings in public. It states as follows: -

“The following directions are given to all persons in any public place:

(a) Subject to the exceptions listed in the Fourth Schedule, and except as otherwise provided in this Order, gatherings in any public place during the periods from August 11, 2021, to August 31, 2021, shall not exceed 10 persons at a time;

(b) Each person at a gathering in a public place shall maintain a distance of at least 182.88 centimetres (or six feet) from other persons (“social distancing”); and

(c) When in a public place (which, for the avoidance of doubt, includes a workplace and a licensed public passenger vehicle), each person shall wear a mask fitted to that person's face so as to cover that person's nose and mouth.”

These provisions were preserved under DRMA Order 9 Amendment No. 2. It must be noted that the Fourth Schedule of the Principal Act excludes tourist establishments as defined in the Public Health Tourist Establishments Regulation 2000. Therefore, the restrictions applicable to gatherings in public, as contained in section 12 of the DRMA Order 9, are not applicable to the R Hotel.

Therefore, where there is a gathering of individuals at a hotel facility and such gathering exceeds 10 persons, there is no breach of section 12 of the DRMA by these individuals who have gathered in such a space.

Section 14(10) of the DRMA Order 9 obliges hotels and resorts to operate only in accordance with the COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism Protocols. By virtue of the stipulations under section 14(10), the Ministry of Tourism Health Protocols have been incorporated within the DRMA. Therefore, a breach of the protocols would amount to a breach of the DRMA itself.

The question may be asked who would be responsible for this breach? Would it be the R Hotel or the individuals seated and standing around the table at the material time? It is the considered view that the R Hotel and its management are responsible for ensuring that the Ministry of Tourism Protocols are enforced and therefore where such protocols are breached on their property they would be liable for sanctions under the DRMA.

Exempted Categories of Persons Under the Disaster Risk Management Act

The office also considered carefully the implications of September 14, 2021 being declared a “no-movement” day. In this ruling, the investigations surround Mr Floyd Green, Mr Andrew Bellamy, Ms Gabrielle Hylton, and Mr Dave Powell who are alleged to have been a part of this group of persons who were engaged in the social gathering under investigations. It must be stated that there was no material provided to the office which demonstrated that the above persons were found to have left their place of abode on the date of the 14th day of September, 2021.

A video which depicts persons physically present at a location does not assist in making a determination as to when such persons arrived at the particular location. Where such persons are shown to be present at a hotel facility, taken at its highest it demonstrates that they may have been guests at the facility at the material time. It does not assist us in respect of when they commenced being guests at the facility or when they left the facility. This information would have been useful certainly in respect of the persons who did not enjoy full exemptions from the “no-movement” orders.

Nevertheless, our office was asked to examine carefully whether there were any breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and if so, by whom. For this reason, we considered carefully the correlation between the various provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Act which were relevant to this aspect of the legal opinion in this matter.

Section 10(1) of the Principal Act states as follows:

“10.— (1) Except as otherwise permitted under the Third Schedule, each person is directed to remain at an abode or place of residence (including the yard) during the period from August 11, 2021, to August 31, 2021, during the hours from 7:00 pm each day to 5:00 am the following day, beginning at 7:00 pm on August 11, 2021, and ending at 5:00 am on September 1, 2021, except that:

(a) each person is directed to remain at an abode or place of residence (including the yard), during the hours from — (i) 6:00 pm on Saturday to 5:00 am the following Sunday; and (ii) 2:00 pm on Sunday to 5:00 am the following Monday; and ...”

The DRMA Order 9 Amendment 2 made the following amendments to the above provisions as follows;

“Paragraph 10(1) of the principal Order is amended — (a) by deleting sub-paragraphs (g) and (h) and inserting the following as paragraphs (g) to (j)—

“(g) beginning at 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 4, 2021, and ending at 5:00 am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021;

(h) during the period from Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to Saturday, September 11, 2021, during the hours from 7:00 pm each day until 5:00 am the following day, beginning from 7:00 pm on September 8, 2021, and ending at 5:00 am on September 11, 2021;

(i) beginning at 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021, and ending at 5:00 am on Wednesday, September 15, 2021; and

(j) during the period from Wednesday, September 15, 2021, to Saturday, September 18, 2021, during the hours from 7:00 pm each day until 5:00 am the following day, beginning from 7:00 pm on September 15, 2021, and ending at 5:00 am on September 18, 2021”; and....”

By virtue of the above provisions, September 14, 2021 was a day in which all persons were obliged to remain at an abode or place of residence unless they were exempted by virtue of other provisions within the Principal Act.

At the material time on September 14, 2021, Mr Green served as a Member of Parliament and the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. In respect of Mr Andrew Bellamy, he was asked in a question and answer session concerning whether he was a Councillor of the Mona Division at the material time. He made no comment. However, it appears that he may have been a Councillor at the material time.

It must be noted that, unlike general legislative provisions which usually apply across the board to persons without exceptions, the DRMA includes exemptions for specified categories of persons as also for specified businesses.

The relevant provisions regarding the exemption of persons are to be found in the third schedule of the Principal Act as follows:

“...Persons permitted to leave their abode or place of residence during the specified hours during the relevant periods under paragraph 10 and 11 are as follows;

The holder of an office, or for the purposes of the employment, service, activity or authorisation, or duties (as the case may be) described below:

1. The holder of any of the following offices –

...(b) member of either House of Parliament; ...

5. Any person employed in a service concerning the provision of health, water, food,

electricity, public works, sanitation, firefighting, civil aviation or telecommunications...

27. Mayors and Councillors of Municipal Corporations, or the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technical Officer or Inspector of the Poor of a Municipal Corporation or City Municipality....”

Based on the above, Mr Floyd Green, who is an elected Member of Parliament, would have been given a privileged position of benefiting from complete exemption under paragraphs 10 and 11 of the Principal Act in respect of being allowed to leave his place of abode during the specified hours of curfew or “no-movement” days. There is no qualification in respect of this exemption. A member of the House of Parliament was allowed to leave his place of abode without restriction.

In respect of Mr Bellamy, if he is, in fact, a Councillor of the Mona Division, by virtue of the list of exempted persons, councillors of municipalities also enjoyed similar exemptions from the curfew provisions which enabled them to move freely.

Although the wording of these sections speaks for itself, it was important to compare these provisions with previous provisions treating with exemptions for Members of Parliament and Councillors under the Disaster Risk Management Act. As such, I also examined the Disaster Risk Management (Enforcement Measures) Order 2021 dated Friday January 15, 2021. In that Order, the Third Schedule reads as follows:

“...Persons permitted to leave their abode or place of residence during the specified hours during the relevant periods under paragraph 10 and 11.

For the purposes of the employment, service, activity or authorisation, or duties (as the case may be) described below:

Duties as a holder of any of the following offices –

(b) Office of member of either House of Parliament...”

In conducting a comparative analysis of both provisions, it is my understanding that the provisions, as they were constructed within the January 2021 order, is that the categories of persons such as a Member of Parliament and the Governor General as also a Member of the Judiciary were only exempt whilst engaged in their duties as a holder of these officers. However, the words, “Duties as a holder of any of the following offices” was modified in the subsequent Order 9 of 2021 to read “The holder of any of these offices...”.

The effect of the modification and newer formulation in the Principal Act is that there is an absolute exemption where the individual holds such an office hence the use of the terminology “the holder of any of the offices”.

As such, none of the restrictions under the DRMA in respect of the restriction of movements during curfew hours or on “no-movement” days applied to these categories of persons. If Parliament had intended that such exemptions were to be qualified, they should have retained the provisions as contained in the previous orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

In assessing the above provisions, it is the considered view that there was no breach of the DRMA where a Member of Parliament or a Councillor is found to have left his place of abode on a no movement day or during curfew hours.

Re: Mr Dave Powell

Mr Dave Powell has indicated in his question and answer document that he is employed at the National Solid Waste Management Authority. I have been provided with no evidentiary material to verify this information. If he is so employed to the National Solid Waste Management, the issue arises whether he would also benefit from full exemption to the restrictions regarding movement during the curfew hours.

Schedule 3 of the DRMA Order 9, creates an exemption for any person employed in a service concerning the provision of public works and sanitation.

Ms Gabriel Hylton

As stated above, there was no material provided to the office which demonstrated that Ms Hylton was found to have left her place of abode on September 14, 2021.

The footage of the lobby shows a lady dressed in a white dress entering this area from an internal door. This person is not seen entering through the front door of the premises, nor leaving through this door for the duration of the footage. In this regard, a video that depicts a person physically present at a location does not assist in deciding as to when this person arrived at the location.

Where such persons are shown to be present at a hotel facility, taken at its highest, demonstrates that they may have been guests at the facility at the material time. It does not assist us in respect of when he/she commenced being guests at the facility or when they left the facility. The provisions which govern the restriction of movement on particular dates could not have prevented persons checking in to a hotel or resort facility prior to the particular date and remaining as guests through to the actual “no-movement” date. On this case file, there is nothing to assist in determining when Ms Hylton arrived at the hotel and when she departed the facility.

As such, it is the considered view that the evidence is insufficient to ground criminal charges for breaching the “no-movement” provisions.