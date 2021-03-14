The palace revolt and 'virus'

HAVING watched Oprah Winfrey's tear-jerking interview with Prince Harry and Megan Markle, the duke and duchess of Sussex, I have confirmed a view held by many that racism is a disease that has been incubated in the palace and spread outside as an original coronavirus.

The allegations in the palace revolt cannot be covered over as a palace-family matter when the head of the family is breathing life support into the Commonwealth of Nations, in which member nations of the extended family have already been infected with the virus.

What is clear from the interview is: Racism will stifle black people anywhere to entrench white supremacy everywhere; and those who practise racism will not get away with it.

What is now the Commonwealth of Nations is the successor organisation to the British Empire when large parts of the globe were dominated by the British with their reigning monarch as head. The British colonies that formed the empire were greatly influenced by English culture and practices; they adopted the English language and practised English law under a constitution modelled on the British system that is structured to perpetuate supremacy for the head of state.

Africa did not escape the clash of cultures; the continent had been plundered by Europe in the fierce contest for who should get what as the meat in the sandwich, leaving the continent further divided by force of arms and the original inhabitants with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Africa was also used as the jump-off point for white European adventurers on their journey to the New World in search of gold, carrying with them the oppressive conditions of colonial rule and their white people diseases. The most intractable disease carried to the New World was the virus of racial discrimination that entrenched white supremacy in Britain's former colonies, which, up to now, is not easily managed or fully controlled as can be seen in the Black Lives Matter movement and the war of George Floyd's neck.

Instead of gold, the explorers found great wealth from the cotton and sugar cane fields of the plantations in the Americas and the Caribbean, used to enrich themselves at home but with nothing for the labourers in the fields; both undertakings required an intensive and reliable supply of human labour that has never been compensated. This was the beginning of human trafficking between Africa and the entire region of North, South and Central America, including the Caribbean, carried out by Europe entirely for the commercial and financial benefit of Europeans with nothing for the devastated communities and people.

People had been abducted from Africa end up finally on the plantations exploited as victims of epidemic racism to compel obedience and subservience. The rest is history, culminating in the sad experience of the duchess of Sussex and the many others of African ancestry with a touch of the tar brush or African purity.

The British variant of the disease was particularly virulent in North America and the Caribbean, as chattel slavery that dehumanised black people with unspeakable cruelty, ultimately making them servile, obedient and self-deprecating. Not surprisingly, there were periodic outbursts of violence resisting captivity and involuntary labour — it was violence against violence, with death as the victor by summary execution of the recalcitrant. What is surprising today, however, despite the great sacrifice made by our ancestors for freedom, is the hold-back in Jamaica to the demands for redress of the evils of colonialism and for compensation from Britain for enslavement.

Instead of travelling full speed ahead for reparation, restraint is given support by strong calls for constitutional reform to remove The Queen as head of State for Jamaica, believing it is a disgrace to have this white woman “in foreign” governing us — a conspicuous anachronism that is an insult to Independence. So true, but it is difficult to see how her presence inhibits relief for poor among us or how removing her will advance their move to prosperity.

There is still a lawful route available for Jamaica and the other former British colonies in the Caribbean to pursue claims for reparation without the delay from constitutional reform to remove The Queen, who, as the sovereign authority of Britain and Jamaica, has inherited (Section 4 of the 1833 Judicial Committee of the Privy Council Act) the power to decide disputes between her Government at home in Britain and her people in Jamaica that cannot be heard in the courts either in Britain or Jamaica. Such is the claim by the people of Jamaica against the Government of Britain for compensation for slavery and any collateral damage from colonialism. Wouldn't it be wiser to take advantage of this legal provision to demand reparation from Britain before losing it by ourselves closing the gate in removing The Queen? Use it before you lose it is the old adage.

The question commands urgency for an answer to complete Jamaican's Independence and, just as importantly, in order to deal with the persistent deleterious effects from slavery and racial discrimination under British colonial rule that now drain the nation's resources and have the potential to upset the security and economic stability of the country. Every day should be a new day for one more step for reparations.

Frank Phipps, QC, is a member of Jamaica's National Council for Reparation. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or frank.phipps@yahoo.com.