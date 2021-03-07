‘The Patrick Star Show’ is coming this summer!

The millennials are screaming!

If you’re like us, you probably grew up on SpongeBob SquarePants, the cartoon which defined much of our lives as television addicts some years ago.

And if you’re also like us, you probably found SpongeBob’s best friend, Patrick Star, to be the most interesting character in the series.

Well, there’s good news for if you happen to fall in either of those categories because Patrick will be returning to our screens in his very own spin-off, The Patrick Star Show.

Nickelodeon shared the news last week noting that it is diving deeper into Bikini Bottom to share the lives of Patrick and his entire family with fans.

President of Nickelodeon Animation, Ramsey Naito, said the new show “allows us to expand our reach, tell new stories and connect with our audience around the world who continue to love these characters.”

The series will debut with 13 episodes this summer.