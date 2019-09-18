‘The place dead’: SOE impacting ‘Back Road’ in Portmore

The economic impact that the State of Emergency (SOE) has had on the usually busy Port Henderson Road (‘Back Road’), in Portmore, St Catherine, appears to be far-reaching.

Not only are the ladies of the night impacted, but taxis, restaurants and bar life has hit an unusual ‘cold period’.

BUZZ toured the area last Saturday and counted all of nine scantily clad females, gyrating and giving their all to attract business. The usually busy strip was dismal.

One restaurant operator who goes by the name Zaro’ said his business has taken a drastic hit as a result of the security measure. He said that he usually prepare an abundance of food for the night. Zaro said that these days he only does enough to serve 15 people. “Plenty time we have food left over since the SOE. Even Babylon [the police] would come through and buy dem food but non a dat nah gwaan now,” he said.

Back Road is noted for the ladies of the night. They too told BUZZ that business has taken a big hit.

“This is work just like any other. We have youth fi send to school and see school start deh already, how we agguh kip we pikni inna school and we nah earn? A round yah suh me a hustle five years now and a the best life my kids getting from dem time deh. Dem nuh short a nutten but wid wha a gwaan yah now, it look a way to rhatid,” one prostitute said.

“The place boring bad. All the people dem whe use to come and sort out and leave barely a come,” one hotel worker said.

A taxi operator summed up things in three words: “The place dead.”