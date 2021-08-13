The Port Authority adds Jamaica III utility vessel to its fleet

THE Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) has added a new utility vessel to its fleet named Jamaica III, which is the first of its kind, replacing the 42-year-old Jamaica II vessel.

The 39 metres long utility vessel, which is 12 metres longer than Jamaica II vessel, was developed at a cost of $13.9 million. It was built within 16 months.

Its hull was built in Poland before being towed to Damen Maaskant Shipyards Stellendam for outfitting.

The commissioning ceremony and christening of Jamaica III utility vessel was held at Myers' Wharf, Newport East, Kingston on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Captain Hopeton DeLisser said the utility vessel will not only perform tasks related to the maintenance of navigational aids.

“This means all the necessary activities associated with harbour maintenance can also be undertaken. This includes pollution control with the use of oil spill clean-up and recovery system, and pile driving to accommodate marine infrastructure works,” he said.

Other roles of the utility vessel include buoy tending, hydrographic surveying, marine research, marine construction support and towing. The ship will also be used to conduct maintenance work for the two offshore lighthouses which are the Morant and Pedro Cays.

Captain DeLisser stressed that the additional capacity along with deck spacing of 200 square metres on the ship affords the opportunity for increased efficiencies in being able to complete tasks particularly during offshore operations.

“The vessel has the capability of transporting large quantities of material and marine equipment, as well as being able to facilitate an increasing number of personnel on board,” he said, pointing out that up to 20 personnel can be accommodated.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who also addressed the ceremony, said the acquisition of the Jamaica III is in line with the Government's thrust to modernise public infrastructure and to leverage technology.

“As a country, we have underinvested in infrastructure and equipment over decades. Capital expenditures were sacrificed as the budget was overwhelmed with recurrent expenditures and by debt service costs. The fiscal discipline over the last several years has enabled us to prioritise capital spending to improve our infrastructure and truly position ourselves for growth,” said Holness.

“Ten years ago, when this country made the decision that we are going to ensure that all our economic decisions are on the basis of fiscal discipline and now we are reaping the dividends from that national decision around good fiscal management of our public affairs. We are now able to make capital investments like these,” added the prime minister.