The race is on: PNP delegates to choose party president

The race is on: PNP delegates to choose party presidentSaturday, September 07, 2019
|
By late Saturday evening, one Peter will be punching the air while the other will be licking his wounds and pondering his political future.
Will it be the incumbent Phillips or the upstart challenger Bunting?
Only the votes of the 3,000 People’s National Party (PNP) delegates can come up with a definite answer. Delegates will start casting their ballots at the National Arena in St Andrew at 10am Saturday (Sept 7).
Peter David Phillips has undoubtedly been one of the best performing politicians on either side of the fence. He has starred in the health, transport, security and finance ministries, but has a penchant for losing important electoral races. Backed by some of the party’s biggest names, Peter Phillips is aiming to buck that trend.
His One PNP Team is confident of victory.
Peter Murcott Bunting has managed to turn political tides wherever he goes. He managed to win a seat in South Eastern Clarendon that was traditionally a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) sure seat held by former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer, before moving to Central Manchester and defeating first, Sally Porteous then Danville Walker.
He also has some powerhouses behind his Rise United campaign.
The National Arena will be abuzz with party faithful as this presidential election has served to re-energise the party base and may serve as practice for the next general elections which are due in months.
Interesting times are ahead on the political front.
